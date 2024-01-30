India Ranks 93 Out of 180 Countries in Corruption Perceptions Index 2023

New Delhi: India has been ranked 93 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2023, with an overall score of 39, a slight drop from the 2022 score of 40 and a rank of 85.

The index evaluates perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 signifies high corruption, and 100 indicates a very clean system. The report by Transparency International notes that India's score fluctuations are marginal, making it challenging to draw firm conclusions, but it points out concerns about the narrowing civic space leading up to elections, particularly due to a telecommunications bill that poses a potential threat to fundamental rights.

In the South Asian context, both Pakistan (133) and Sri Lanka (115) grapple with their respective debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the report said. However, the two countries have strong judicial oversight, which is helping to keep the government in check. The Supreme Court of Pakistan strengthened citizens' right to information by expanding this right under Article 19A of its Constitution to previously restricted institutions, the report added.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index, Bangladesh (149) emerges from the least developed country (LDC) status, with economic growth supporting a continued reduction in poverty and improving living conditions, the flow of information on the public sector is hindered amidst an ongoing crackdown against the press.

China(76) makes headlines for its aggressive anti-corruption measures, punishing over 3.7 million public officials in the last decade. Yet, the report questions the long-term effectiveness of such measures, emphasising a reliance on punishment over institutional checks on power. The Asia Pacific region, facing significant elections in 2024, shows little progress in curbing corruption, with the average CPI score stagnating at 45 for five consecutive years. Weak scores, below the regional and global averages, indicate a lack of commitment by elected officials to anti-corruption agendas and crackdowns on civil society and press freedoms.

"Countries with continued high scores, such as New Zealand (3) and Singapore (5), maintain their positions at the top of the index globally, followed closely by other countries with stronger corruption control mechanisms, such as Australia (14), Hong Kong (14), Japan (16), Bhutan (26), Taiwan (28) and South Korea (32)," it said. The bottom of the index includes fragile states with authoritarian regimes, including North Korea (172) and Myanmar (162). Afghanistan (162) continues to face one of the worst humanitarian crises in history.

The Corruption Perceptions Index for 2023 indicates modest changes in India's standing, highlights concerns about civic space, and reflects broader regional challenges with corruption, governance, and press freedoms in the Asia Pacific region. Countries with effective anti-corruption measures contrast starkly with those facing crises and authoritarian rule. The report raises questions about the sustainability of punitive measures in combating corruption, emphasizing the need for robust institutional checks on power.