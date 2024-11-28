ETV Bharat / bharat

India Climbs to 49th in Network Readiness Index 2024: A Digital Leap Forward

India has jumped 11 spots to rank 49th in the Network Readiness Index 2024, excelling in AI, ICT exports, showcasing its rapid digital transformation.

India Climbs to 49th in Network Readiness Index 2024: A Digital Leap Forward
Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

New Delhi: India has marked a significant milestone in its digital journey, jumping 11 positions to secure the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, up from 60th in 2023.

Released on November 21, 2024, by the Portulans Institute, the report assesses 133 economies on their performance across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, encompassing 54 variables.

India’s score improved from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, reflecting its remarkable advancements in the digital and telecommunications sectors. The nation leads globally in key indicators, ranking 1st in AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports.

India also secured 2nd place in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband internet traffic, and international internet bandwidth, and ranked 3rd in domestic market scale and 4th in annual telecom investments.

Within the lower-middle-income group, India has claimed the 2nd spot, following Vietnam, showcasing its growing prowess in technological innovation and digital transformation.

Transforming India’s Telecom Landscape: India’s ascent in NRI 2024 aligns with a decade of transformative developments in its telecommunications infrastructure, driven by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Over the past ten years, tele density surged from 75.2 per cent to 84.69 per cent, while wireless connections reached a staggering 119 crore.

Rural broadband access expanded significantly, growing internet subscribers from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, with a noticeable rise in wireless internet usage.

Key reforms, such as spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection, have strengthened the sector. The launch of 5G services in 2022 propelled India’s global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15, establishing the country as a leader in mobile connectivity.

With the ambitious Bharat 6G Vision, India aims to shape the future of telecom technologies. Investments in emerging technologies, robust infrastructure, and a focus on data capabilities underscore India’s commitment to digital innovation.

India’s stellar performance in the Network Readiness Index 2024 cements its position as a global leader in digital transformation, showcasing its potential to drive the next wave of technological progress.

Read More:

  1. Indian Startups Secure Major Funding To Lead In Quantum Tech, Strengthening Economy And National Security
  2. India Registers 14,41,717 Cybercrime Cases From January 1 To November 11
  3. MIT Develops AI Tool To Predict And Visualize Future Flooding With Realistic Satellite Imagery

New Delhi: India has marked a significant milestone in its digital journey, jumping 11 positions to secure the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, up from 60th in 2023.

Released on November 21, 2024, by the Portulans Institute, the report assesses 133 economies on their performance across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, encompassing 54 variables.

India’s score improved from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, reflecting its remarkable advancements in the digital and telecommunications sectors. The nation leads globally in key indicators, ranking 1st in AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports.

India also secured 2nd place in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband internet traffic, and international internet bandwidth, and ranked 3rd in domestic market scale and 4th in annual telecom investments.

Within the lower-middle-income group, India has claimed the 2nd spot, following Vietnam, showcasing its growing prowess in technological innovation and digital transformation.

Transforming India’s Telecom Landscape: India’s ascent in NRI 2024 aligns with a decade of transformative developments in its telecommunications infrastructure, driven by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Over the past ten years, tele density surged from 75.2 per cent to 84.69 per cent, while wireless connections reached a staggering 119 crore.

Rural broadband access expanded significantly, growing internet subscribers from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, with a noticeable rise in wireless internet usage.

Key reforms, such as spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection, have strengthened the sector. The launch of 5G services in 2022 propelled India’s global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15, establishing the country as a leader in mobile connectivity.

With the ambitious Bharat 6G Vision, India aims to shape the future of telecom technologies. Investments in emerging technologies, robust infrastructure, and a focus on data capabilities underscore India’s commitment to digital innovation.

India’s stellar performance in the Network Readiness Index 2024 cements its position as a global leader in digital transformation, showcasing its potential to drive the next wave of technological progress.

Read More:

  1. Indian Startups Secure Major Funding To Lead In Quantum Tech, Strengthening Economy And National Security
  2. India Registers 14,41,717 Cybercrime Cases From January 1 To November 11
  3. MIT Develops AI Tool To Predict And Visualize Future Flooding With Realistic Satellite Imagery

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NETWORK READINESS INDEX 2024NETWORK READINESS INDEXNETWORK READINESSINDIA NETWORK READINESS INDEXNETWORK READINESS INDEX 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.