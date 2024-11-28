India Climbs to 49th in Network Readiness Index 2024: A Digital Leap Forward

New Delhi: India has marked a significant milestone in its digital journey, jumping 11 positions to secure the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, up from 60th in 2023.
Released on November 21, 2024, by the Portulans Institute, the report assesses 133 economies on their performance across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, encompassing 54 variables.
India’s score improved from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, reflecting its remarkable advancements in the digital and telecommunications sectors. The nation leads globally in key indicators, ranking 1st in AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports.
India also secured 2nd place in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband internet traffic, and international internet bandwidth, and ranked 3rd in domestic market scale and 4th in annual telecom investments.
Within the lower-middle-income group, India has claimed the 2nd spot, following Vietnam, showcasing its growing prowess in technological innovation and digital transformation.
Transforming India’s Telecom Landscape: India’s ascent in NRI 2024 aligns with a decade of transformative developments in its telecommunications infrastructure, driven by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Over the past ten years, tele density surged from 75.2 per cent to 84.69 per cent, while wireless connections reached a staggering 119 crore.
Rural broadband access expanded significantly, growing internet subscribers from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, with a noticeable rise in wireless internet usage.
Key reforms, such as spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection, have strengthened the sector. The launch of 5G services in 2022 propelled India’s global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15, establishing the country as a leader in mobile connectivity.
With the ambitious Bharat 6G Vision, India aims to shape the future of telecom technologies. Investments in emerging technologies, robust infrastructure, and a focus on data capabilities underscore India’s commitment to digital innovation.
India’s stellar performance in the Network Readiness Index 2024 cements its position as a global leader in digital transformation, showcasing its potential to drive the next wave of technological progress.
