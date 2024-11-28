ETV Bharat / bharat

India Climbs to 49th in Network Readiness Index 2024: A Digital Leap Forward

New Delhi: India has marked a significant milestone in its digital journey, jumping 11 positions to secure the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, up from 60th in 2023.

Released on November 21, 2024, by the Portulans Institute, the report assesses 133 economies on their performance across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, encompassing 54 variables.

India’s score improved from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, reflecting its remarkable advancements in the digital and telecommunications sectors. The nation leads globally in key indicators, ranking 1st in AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports.

India also secured 2nd place in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband internet traffic, and international internet bandwidth, and ranked 3rd in domestic market scale and 4th in annual telecom investments.

Within the lower-middle-income group, India has claimed the 2nd spot, following Vietnam, showcasing its growing prowess in technological innovation and digital transformation.