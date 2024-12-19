ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ranks 39th In World Economic Forum's 2024 Travel And Tourism Development Index, Improves From 54th In 2021

International patients seeking medical services in India can access the Advantage Healthcare India portal through its official website, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

India Ranked 39th In Travel And Tourism Development Index Report
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) report has been published as India is ranked 39th among 119 countries. According to the TTDI 2024 report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), India is ranked 39th among 119 countries. In the previous index published in 2021, India was ranked 54th. However, due to a revision in the WEF's methodology, India's 2021 rank was adjusted to 38th place.

The Ministry of Tourism under the schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’ provides financial assistance to State governments, Union Territory administrations, and Central Agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country. Various projects sanctioned under these schemes, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

As per the information received, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched India’s official portal for Medical Value Travel (MVT), which is the Advantage Healthcare India portal. It is a “One-Stop” portal developed for the facilitation of information for those who want to avail medical treatment in India from abroad.

Any international patient seeking medical care or wellness services in India can visit the Advantage Healthcare India portal by logging into the official website, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry earlier launched the Incredible India Content Hub on the revamped Incredible India digital portal, which is a comprehensive digital repository, featuring a rich collection of high-quality images, films, brochures and newsletters related to tourism in India. This repository is intended for the use of a diverse range of stakeholders, including tour operators, journalists, students, researchers, filmmakers, authors, influencers, content creators, government officials and ambassadors, the ministry said.

