Getting Large Public Datasets Will Be Crucial For The Growth Of AI In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that getting large public datasets will be crucial for the growth of AI in India.

“A large corpus of datasets called AIKosh has been built, and many other multilingual data sources are also being used,” said Vaishnaw while elaborating on India’s adaptation to AI technology.

Vaishnaw was speaking on the topic “Winning the AI Marathon: India in the Global AI Race” at The Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

Vaishnaw said that in the short term, India must prepare its IT industry for AI. “In the medium term, it must put its LLMs in place and ensure that universities upgrade their curricula. And in the longer term, India must invest in new technologies continuously and take the lead in AI by 2047,” the minister said in a panel discussion at The Raisina Dialogue.

The panel discussion highlighted topics like - Is India in the AI race? And what must India prioritize at this moment as it moves ahead?

Stating that India’s biggest strength for AI development is its software and tech talent, Vinod K Dham, Founder and Executive Managing Partner, Indo-US Venture Partners, USA said, “What it also needs now are large quantities of GPUs and compute, energy, and a big investment of US$ 50-100 billion investment in AI infrastructure.”

“DeepSeek was built on top of OpenAI’s model and technology. It’s not true that they built it with only US$ 6 million and a few engineers,” he said.