Getting Large Public Datasets Will Be Crucial For The Growth Of AI In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that getting large public datasets will be crucial for the growth of AI in India.
“A large corpus of datasets called AIKosh has been built, and many other multilingual data sources are also being used,” said Vaishnaw while elaborating on India’s adaptation to AI technology.
Vaishnaw was speaking on the topic “Winning the AI Marathon: India in the Global AI Race” at The Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.
Vaishnaw said that in the short term, India must prepare its IT industry for AI. “In the medium term, it must put its LLMs in place and ensure that universities upgrade their curricula. And in the longer term, India must invest in new technologies continuously and take the lead in AI by 2047,” the minister said in a panel discussion at The Raisina Dialogue.
The panel discussion highlighted topics like - Is India in the AI race? And what must India prioritize at this moment as it moves ahead?
Stating that India’s biggest strength for AI development is its software and tech talent, Vinod K Dham, Founder and Executive Managing Partner, Indo-US Venture Partners, USA said, “What it also needs now are large quantities of GPUs and compute, energy, and a big investment of US$ 50-100 billion investment in AI infrastructure.”
“DeepSeek was built on top of OpenAI’s model and technology. It’s not true that they built it with only US$ 6 million and a few engineers,” he said.
Dham said that the weaponization of AI will become a strong reality in the next 5-10 years.
“India is currently in the first innings of the AI race. It must stay in the race and be careful not to fall behind,” he stated.
Participating in the panel discussion, Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist, OpenAI, USA said that two of the biggest ingredients for AI development are public datasets and people.
“With a million young people graduating every year for the next 30 years, India has a major advantage,” he said.
The Raisina Dialogue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. It is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.
The event will continue till Wednesday when elaborate discussion will take place on geo-political issues.
The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.