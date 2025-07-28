ETV Bharat / bharat

India Raised Compensatory Afforestation Over 1.78 Lakh Ha From 2019-20 To 2023-24: Report

New Delhi: India raised compensatory afforestation over 1,78,261 hectares of land against a target of 2,09,297 hectares between 2019-20 and 2023-24, achieving 85 per cent of the planned area, the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee has said in a report.

The report, filed earlier this month, revealed that utilisation of funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) varies sharply across states. According to it, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh recorded full achievement of their targets.

Madhya Pradesh planted 21,746.82 hectares, fully achieving its target of 21,107.68 hectares, while Karnataka also met nearly its entire target, covering 2,761.26 hectares against 2,775.12 hectares.

Arunachal Pradesh planted 20,719.46 hectares against 21,478.03 hectares, achieving 96.6 per cent. Uttar Pradesh reported 96.4 per cent achievement, planting 5,877.16 hectares against 6,096.7 hectares.

Assam covered 1,149.64 hectares against 1,191.82 hectares, achieving 93.8 per cent. Sikkim planted 609.52 hectares, achieving 92.3 per cent, while Punjab achieved 4,019.72 hectares against 4,471.94 hectares, about 89.9 per cent, according to the report.

In contrast, Meghalaya had one of the lowest coverage, achieving only 114.56 hectares against a target of 514.76 hectares or 22.3 per cent. Manipur planted 666.94 hectares against 1,759.84 hectares, achieving 37.9 per cent.

Kerala covered 171.80 hectares against 433.06 hectares, achieving 39.7 per cent. West Bengal achieved only 748.25 hectares against 1,911.74 hectares, about 39.2 per cent.

Tamil Nadu planted 84.76 hectares against 262.39 hectares, achieving 32.3 per cent. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,471.88 hectares against 8,663.46 hectares, covering only 40.1 per cent.

The survival percentage of plantations varied significantly, with Arunachal Pradesh and Assam reporting 40-75 per cent and 45-90 per cent of survival rate, respectively. Kerala, Manipur and Meghalaya recorded a survival rate of 45-74 per cent, 55-76 per cent and 40-70 per cent.

Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand reported a survival rate of 69-80 per cent, 60-80 per cent, 54-60 per cent, 60-66 per cent and 78-98 per cent, respectively. The report also reviewed the use of CAMPA funds during this period. National CAMPA approved Rs 38,516 crore for state annual plans between 2019-20 and 2023-24.