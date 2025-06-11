India's Quest For Fifth Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, a fifth generation stealth fighter jet project, which will bring the Indian Air Force(IAF) into the elite club of nations.

As the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership, ETV Bharat looks at the country's quest for the 5th generation fighter aircraft.

The AMCA’s origins trace back to the early 2000s when India recognized the need for a stealth fighter to maintain air superiority in an increasingly contested regional environment. The Indian Air Force, grappling with an aging fleet of MiG-21s and Mirage 2000s, sought a platform capable of matching the capabilities of emerging global powers.



In 2005, after the US launched the F22 Raptor, India formed a study group to consider fifth generation fighter jet capabilities. 2007: In early 2007, India and Russia agreed to jointly study and develop a fifth-generation stealth fighter. Known as the Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA), it was based on the new Su-57, which was being developed jointly by Sukhoi and HAL for the IAF. The completed FGFA, with 43 improvements over the Su-57, included advanced sensors, networking and combat avionics, and was to be a two-seater (for Indian version), for pilot and weapon systems operator (WSO).



In December 2010, India had agreed to pay $295 million towards the preliminary design of the fighter jet. Later, both sides had expressed intent to contribute each $6 billion for final design and production of the aircraft in the first phase. However, they could not come out with a final agreement on it. India had a bad experience with Russia FGFA programme: The India-Russia FGFA programme was a bitter one. India was initially a partner in the ambitious programme and was ready to spend about $ 36 billion (nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore) to develop and produce the FGFA and induct 250-300 of them. But after spending Rs 1,483 crore, the government withdrew from the project, presumably due to poor progress. There are worries about the systems used in Su-57.



: In March 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the full-scale engineering development of five AMCA prototypes at an estimated cost of over Rs 15,000 crore. 2025: The preliminary design phase is complete, and a full-scale model was unveiled at Aero India 2025, confirming the completion of the Critical Design Review by the IAF.



The preliminary design phase is complete, and a full-scale model was unveiled at Aero India 2025, confirming the completion of the Critical Design Review by the IAF. May 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives the green light to the "execution model" for a major indigenous project aimed at developing a fifth-generation, deep-penetration Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Indian Air Force.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives the green light to the "execution model" for a major indigenous project aimed at developing a fifth-generation, deep-penetration Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Indian Air Force. Why the 5th Generation stealth fighter aircraft is key to the defence of the country: The fifth generation fighter would form an important element of future air combat. Air Marshal S.B.S. Sinha (retd), former deputy chief of the IAF, points out that centres of gravity (points of strength of a military) of every country are heavily defended by a mix of long-range sophisticated missile systems. “Therefore, you require stealth aircraft to beat enemy’s AD (air defence) sensors to neutralise high-value targets, while other fighters continue routine missions. Stealth aircraft can also be used in non-stealth roles, wherein it can carry heavy underwing and underbelly weapons like normal fighters.



The fifth generation fighter would form an important element of future air combat. Air Marshal S.B.S. Sinha (retd), former deputy chief of the IAF, points out that centres of gravity (points of strength of a military) of every country are heavily defended by a mix of long-range sophisticated missile systems. “Therefore, you require stealth aircraft to beat enemy’s AD (air defence) sensors to neutralise high-value targets, while other fighters continue routine missions. Stealth aircraft can also be used in non-stealth roles, wherein it can carry heavy underwing and underbelly weapons like normal fighters. A fifth-generation fighter jet has four key attributes. First, it is stealthy, meaning it is nearly

Invisibility: They are invisible to enemy radars due to its low radar cross section.



They are invisible to enemy radars due to its low radar cross section. Speed: Capability to "supercruise," allowing it to fly faster than the speed of sound without relying on fuel-intensive afterburners.



Capability to "supercruise," allowing it to fly faster than the speed of sound without relying on fuel-intensive afterburners. Latest technology : Equipped with advanced avionics and sensors for network-centric operations. Increasingly, artificial intelligence is also being integrated to enhance the pilot-aircraft interface.



: Equipped with advanced avionics and sensors for network-centric operations. Increasingly, artificial intelligence is also being integrated to enhance the pilot-aircraft interface. Ability to engage targets at long distances: Lastly, it should be able to out range its adversaries by detecting and engaging targets from long distances, achieved through the use of active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars.





About India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft(AMCA) Program



AMCA, or Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, is a fifth-generation, stealth, multi-role fighter jet being developed in India for the Indian Air Force and Navy.



AMCA, or Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, is a fifth-generation, stealth, multi-role fighter jet being developed in India for the Indian Air Force and Navy. AMCA is a medium weight, deep penetration fighter jet, which will be equipped with advanced stealth features.



This single-seat, twin-engine aircraft will feature all-weather operational capability. It is expected to have a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 25 tonnes and will be capable of reaching altitudes up to 55,000 feet.



It will possess internal weapons bay and diverterless supersonic intake (internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500 kg of external payload).



AMCA will have a 25-tonne twin-engine.



The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be the leading the production of AMCA, alongside private companies to speed up the project.



AMCA will be developed in 2 phases –







A MK1 with the General Electric F-414 engine.



A MK1 with the General Electric F-414 engine. A Mk2 with a more powerful engine.







The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft will feature an Artificial Intelligence-powered Electronic Pilot for advanced decision-making.



AMCA will be equipped with a Netcentric Warfare Systems for real-time combat coordination, Integrated Vehicle Health Management and an internal weapon bay for a range of weapons (4 four long-range air-to-air missiles and several precision-guided munitions) .



The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft will feature an Artificial Intelligence-powered Electronic Pilot for advanced decision-making. AMCA will be equipped with a Netcentric Warfare Systems for real-time combat coordination, Integrated Vehicle Health Management and an internal weapon bay for a range of weapons (4 four long-range air-to-air missiles and several precision-guided munitions) . The fighter jets will be helpful in complex combat situations, and ensure seamless coordination with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





How Soon India Will Get Its Hand On AMCA

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has committed to delivering the AMCA by 2035.



Why India Needs 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Hostile neighbourhood: India is one of the most threatened nations with two very significantly powerful nuclear-armed adversaries as its neighbours. With both of them, there are serious boundary disputes and India has fought wars. China plans to increase its J-20 production to 100 a year and targets to have 1,000 by 2030 when AMCA will be making its first flight. It will have 1500 by 2035 when India will optimistically induct the AMCA.

A fifth-generation aircraft is increasingly both a strategic imperative and an operational necessity for New Delhi. China’s Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, is now operational in the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). China has already deployed its fifth-generation Chengdu J-20 jets at its airfields facing India like Hotan and Shigatse.

While assessments of its combat effectiveness vary, its very existence marks a shift in regional air power dynamics. Pakistan is already talking to China to induct the J-35A by around 2029. Also around 200 Pakistani technicians and engineers are working with TAI on the Turkish 5th generation aircraft.

The Indian Air force is currently operating only 31 squadrons against a targeted end-strength of 42, a gap exacerbated by the gradual phasing out of its MiG-21 squadrons.

Countries Leading In 5th Generation Fighter Jets





USA: The US is the global leader with its F-35 and F-22 Raptor Jets. The F-35 IS highly versatile, replacing older aircraft like the F-16. The US's F-22 , the World's first Fifth generation fighter continues to serve as a symbol of stealth and agility, despite no longer being produced.



The US is the global leader with its F-35 and F-22 Raptor Jets. The F-35 IS highly versatile, replacing older aircraft like the F-16. The US's F-22 , the World's first Fifth generation fighter continues to serve as a symbol of stealth and agility, despite no longer being produced. Russia: Russia Sukhoi Su-57, Known as the Felon by NATO, is a fifth-generation fighter focused on stealth, supersonic flight, and multi -role capabilities. Russia plans to expand its fleet of SU-57 jets significantly in the coming years.



Russia Sukhoi Su-57, Known as the Felon by NATO, is a fifth-generation fighter focused on stealth, supersonic flight, and multi -role capabilities. Russia plans to expand its fleet of SU-57 jets significantly in the coming years. China: China's Chengdu J-20 operational since 2017, is a competitor in the fifth generation fighter space. While its stealth features and design have drawn international attention, some analysts argue that its radar-absorbing capabilities still trail behind other global leaders.





Other Countries' 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft Development Programs