ETV Bharat / bharat

Glimpse Of Age-Old Relations Between India, Qatar Can Be Seen In Biryani Or 'Kadak Chai': Prez Murmu

In this image by RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during a banquet hosted in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that a glimpse of age-old relations between the people of India and Qatar can be seen in their favourite art, music and food -- be it 'biryani' or 'kadak chai'.

Welcoming Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar on his second state visit to the country, she said that India’s relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Murmu also expressed her gratitude to the Amir and the people of Qatar for taking good care of Indians living in the gulf country.

"The Indian community living in Qatar has made Qatar their second home and they have easily integrated into the local society. I am grateful to you and the people of Qatar for taking such good care of them," she said in her banquet speech for the visiting dignitaries.

Murmu hosted the banquet for the Amir at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. The president said the people of both the countries are connected through cultural exchange and traditions for centuries.

"A glimpse of our age-old relations can be seen in our people's favorite art, music and food -- be it biryani or kadak chai. I hope that our friends from Qatar will be able to experience this unique cultural bond over tonight's dinner," she said in the speech given in Hindi.

Murmu also cited bilateral trade of about USD 14 billion last year and said that the economic ties between the two countries have strengthened with Qatar's increasing investments in India.

"I am very pleased that the Qatar Investment Authority and other investors in Qatar have shown great interest and confidence in the Indian markets, which has resulted in a huge increase in investment from Qatar to India," the President said.