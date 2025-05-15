ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: India Pushes For UN Sanctions On TRF At Key Meet With Counter-Terrorism Bodies

New Delhi: An Indian delegation is in New York for interaction with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the United Nations to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a UN-listed terror outfit, said sources in the External Affairs Ministry.

The team will also be meeting key UN bodies like the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), eyeing to strengthen the global cooperation in fighting terrorism.

"An Indian technicial team is in New York. They are interacting today with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN. They will also be meeting with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED)," sources said Wednesday night.

This engagement comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam which was perpetrated by TRF, a front for the UN-listed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). TRF had reportedly claimed responsibility for the dastardly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.