India Procured Military Hardware Worth Rs 1.20 Lakh Cr From Domestic Sources In 2024-25: Rajnath

New Delhi: India procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by end of 2024-25 as it is increasingly focusing on boosting self-reliance to confront national security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, Singh said self-reliance in defence is not just a matter of production or economy but it is the "first and foremost" priority as it is linked to India's strategic autonomy as well as sovereignty. "Defence and security are the collective responsibility of the entire nation and strengthening the defence sector is not just the duty of one institution or government but the shared resolve of all Indians," he said.

Singh called upon states and Union territories to become active partners in building a robust, globally competitive defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He asserted that self-reliance in defence is not just a matter of production or economy for the country, it is first and foremost a matter of strategic autonomy and is directly linked to sovereignty. Singh said the government is fully aware of the changing dynamics of battle-field, especially the importance of non-contact warfare like use of drones, and preparing for it accordingly.

He underlined the importance of enhancing India's own defence industries to meet myriad security challenges. "In 2021-22, our capital acquisition from domestic sources was around Rs 74,000 crore, but by the end of 2024-25, the capital acquisition from domestic sources has increased to approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore," he said.

"This change is not just about data, but also about mindset," quipped Singh. He also highlighted the "unprecedented growth" of India's defence manufacturing sector over the past decade underscoring that the defence production, which was over Rs. 46,000 crore in 2014, has now increased to over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in 2025.