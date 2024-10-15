ETV Bharat / bharat

India Inks Nearly $4 Billion Mega Predator Drone Deal With US

New Delhi: India on Tuesday signed a landmark deal with the United States to acquire 31 Predator long-endurance drones from General Atomics, at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion. This agreement, finalised under the foreign military sales route, aims to significantly enhance the Indian military's combat capabilities, particularly along the contested borders with China.

The deal was formalised in New Delhi, and attended by top defence officials and strategic leaders, marking a notable advancement in military cooperation between the two nations. This procurement comes just weeks ahead of the US presidential elections, highlighting its strategic timing.

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the acquisition of the MQ-9B 'hunter-killer' drones. Vivel Lall, CEO of General Atomics Global Corporation, played a crucial role in the negotiations and was present during the signing ceremony.