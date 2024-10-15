India Inks Nearly $4 Billion Mega Predator Drone Deal With US

New Delhi: India on Tuesday signed a landmark deal with the United States to acquire 31 Predator long-endurance drones from General Atomics, at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion. This agreement, finalised under the foreign military sales route, aims to significantly enhance the Indian military's combat capabilities, particularly along the contested borders with China.
The deal was formalised in New Delhi, and attended by top defence officials and strategic leaders, marking a notable advancement in military cooperation between the two nations. This procurement comes just weeks ahead of the US presidential elections, highlighting its strategic timing.
Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the acquisition of the MQ-9B 'hunter-killer' drones. Vivel Lall, CEO of General Atomics Global Corporation, played a crucial role in the negotiations and was present during the signing ceremony.
The drones will bolster the Indian armed forces' surveillance capabilities, especially in areas facing heightened tensions with China. The MQ-9B drones, a variant of the MQ-9 'Reaper', are renowned for their operational effectiveness, Notably, the Reaper variant was used in the successful operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in July 2022.
The procurement includes 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Navy, while the Indian Air Force and Amry will each receive eight Sky Guardian drones. These high-altitude, long-endurance drones can remain airborne for over 35 hours, carrying four Hellfire missiles and approximately 450 kilograms of bombs.
The Sea Guardian variants are versatile, and capable of performing maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and over-the-horizon targeting, significantly enhancing India's defence capabilities in critical regions.
Read More