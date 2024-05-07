India Power Plants Have 67 Per Cent Coal Stock, Says Centre

New Delhi: Amid soaring temperatures across the country, the Ministry of Power has said that the country's 184 thermal power plants with a total generation capacity of 211 GW presently have 67 per cent of normative coal stock levels. However, noting that a significant portion of the gas-based generation capacity is currently unutilised primarily due to commercial consideration, the Ministry of Power has issued directives to ensure the operational capacity of the Gas Based Generating Stations (GBSs) during the crunch period.

As per May 5 data of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 184 plants that are monitored by the CEA, have 47.37 million tonnes of coal stocks against the normative level of 70.55 million tonnes. The Ministry of Power has projected that peak demand will be 260 GW during this summer. The peak power demand was at an all-time high of 243 GW in September 2023.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day rose to 224.18 GW in April 2024 as against 215.88 GW in April 2023. The highest supply in a day has already touched 223.84 GW on May 3, which is higher than 221.42 GW recorded in May last year.

The peak power demand met was 219.37 GW on May 1 and 222.03 GW on May 2 this year. Because of the projected high demand for electricity, the Ministry of Power has taken many steps, which include mandatory running of imported coal-based plants in the country to bridge the demand-supply gap.

The ministry has also asked the domestic coal-based power plants to import coal for six per cent blending. Presently, 85 per cent of the power demand during non-solar hours is being met through coal and lignite generations. “A significant portion of the gas-based generation capacity is currently unutilised primarily due to commercial considerations. It is necessary to ensure that the operational capacity of the Gas Based Generating Stations (GBSs) is utilised during the crunch period to optimise the availability of power during the ensuing high demand period,” a letter from the Ministry of Power issued to all gas-based generating companies said.

Referring to the requisition of power, the Ministry of Power in the letter said that based on the monthly demand assessment, GRID-INDIA will inform the gas-based generating stations about the expected high demand and stress days in advance so that the Gencos can arrange for the natural gas as required.

“GRID-INDIA shall notify the GBSs the number of days they are required to generate during a week, at least 14 days in advance. The GBSs notified and scheduled by GRID-INDIA on a day one basis shall be guaranteed for dispatch at a minimum of 50 per cent capacity round-the-clock during the designated high demand period,” a copy of the letter in possession of ETV Bharat said.

