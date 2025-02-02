India's Power Consumption Growth Subdued In Jan As Geyser, Heater Use Reduced 'Due To Above-Normal Temperatures'

New Delhi: India's power consumption increased by just 2.7 per cent to 137.49 billion units (BU) in January as the use of heating appliances like heaters and geysers reduced owing to above-normal temperatures.

According to India Metrological Department (IMD) the country's mean temperature in January was 18.98 degrees Celsius, the third highest for the month since 1901, behind 1958 and 1990. According to official data, power consumption was 133.94 BU in January 2024.

Similarly, the highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 237.30 GW from 222.32 GW in January 2024. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier last year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May 2024 while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June 2024. The ministry had also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW in the summer of 2024.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025. Experts opine that power demand as well as consumption remained subdued last month mainly due to decrease in use of heating appliances like heaters and geysers amid day and night temperatures remaining above normal levels.

They further said the growth of power demand as well as consumption will be subdued in February also due to rise in mercury levels. IMD has projected that most parts of India would experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall in February, following a warmer and drier January.

The rainfall in February is likely to be below 81 per cent of the long-period average (1971-2020) of 22.7 mm as per IMD forecast. Most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, except for some areas in west-central, peninsular and northwest India.

Minimum temperatures in February are expected to be above normal in most regions, except in some parts of northwest and peninsular India. Similarly, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal in most areas, except in parts of west-central and peninsular India. India received an average of 4.5 mm of rainfall in January, making it the fourth lowest since 1901 and the third lowest since 2001.