India Post Suspends US Services Temporarily Amid Confusion Over Customs Norms

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has temporarily suspended from August 25 all postal services to the US as the US-bound air carriers have denied carrying shipments due to a lack of clarity in the new norms issued by the American customs department, the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday. However, services will continue for letters, documents and gift items up to $100, it added.

An executive order issued by the US administration on July 30 says goods valued above $100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29. The order further states that transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other "qualified parties" approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

"While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of "qualified parties" and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness," a statement issued by the ministry reads.

Following the development, the Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the US, with effect from August 25, except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value, it added.

"These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the US, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS," the statement further said.

The department is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with all stakeholders, and every effort is being made to normalise services at the earliest possible opportunity, it said.

Customers who have already booked articles that cannot be dispatched to the US due to these circumstances may seek a refund of postage, the ministry states, adding that the postal department deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the US at the earliest.