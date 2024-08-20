ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post Releases Cover-Postcard Of 'World Heritage' Santiniketan

Bolpur (West Bengal): The India Post released a special cover and postcard on 'World Heritage' Santiniketan. Besides, a book containing all postage stamps on Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was also published. The special cover has a picture of the traditional Singha Sadan.

The India Post honoured Tagore and the World Heritage Santiniketan through a joint programme at Visva-Bharati's Lipika Theatre. It was announced by the postal department that every day a car would go from Santiniketan to Kolkata with all the letters, materials, and information. On the day of Rakhsha Bandhan, an exhibition of postal tickets, postcards and a cultural programme was also organised.

On September 17, 2023, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan was declared a 'World Heritage' by UNESCO. Visva-Bharati is the only ongoing university in the world to hold the distinction.

Besides, the traditional eight houses of Santiniketan, postcards were published with pictures of the house of worship, Udayan, Udichi, Punsch, Shyamoli, Kalo Bhari, Talbdhaj, Chaiti bhari respectively. Also, many postage stamps, postcards, and covers have been made on Rabindranath Tagore.