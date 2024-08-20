India Post Releases Cover-Postcard Of 'World Heritage' Santiniketan

Bolpur (West Bengal): The India Post released a special cover and postcard on 'World Heritage' Santiniketan. Besides, a book containing all postage stamps on Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was also published. The special cover has a picture of the traditional Singha Sadan.
The India Post honoured Tagore and the World Heritage Santiniketan through a joint programme at Visva-Bharati's Lipika Theatre. It was announced by the postal department that every day a car would go from Santiniketan to Kolkata with all the letters, materials, and information. On the day of Rakhsha Bandhan, an exhibition of postal tickets, postcards and a cultural programme was also organised.
On September 17, 2023, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan was declared a 'World Heritage' by UNESCO. Visva-Bharati is the only ongoing university in the world to hold the distinction.
Besides, the traditional eight houses of Santiniketan, postcards were published with pictures of the house of worship, Udayan, Udichi, Punsch, Shyamoli, Kalo Bhari, Talbdhaj, Chaiti bhari respectively. Also, many postage stamps, postcards, and covers have been made on Rabindranath Tagore.
A book was also published by combining all of them. Simultaneously a permanent stamp titled 'World Heritage Santiniketan' was created. This will be used daily at Santiniketan Post Office.
West Bengal's Chief Post Master General Neeraj Kumar, Kolkata Zone Post Master General Ashok Kumar, Ravindra Bhavan Officer Professor Amal Pal on behalf of Visva-Bharati, Swati Ganguly, Member of Heritage Committee Visva Bharati, Acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati Atish Ghosh and others were present on the occasion.
A lot of letters, items, information, and important things are exchanged daily between Shantiniketan and Kolkata, so every day one car will go from Santiniketan to Kolkata with all these letters. This vehicle will start in front of the Santiniketan post office, officials said.
Indian Postal Department Chief Post Master General Neeraj Kumar said, "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Visva-Bharati are of immense importance. That's why the Indian Postal Department has released special covers, postcards and stamps. The Postal Department wants to spread the ideals of Kabiguru further."