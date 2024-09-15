ETV Bharat / bharat

India Aims To Up Defense Capabilities; Plans To Develop 5.5 Generation Fighter Jet Prototype By 2028

Jodhpur: As preparations are underway for the updated version of the country-developed fighter aircraft Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, India is also upping its defence capabilities with plans to develop an Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet, with the prototype expected to be ready by 2028.

Discussion for this project whose aim is to bolster the nation's military strength with cutting-edge technology, was chaired in a meeting between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Mass production of the ACMA is expected to begin by 2035. As many as 200 of these advanced fighters will be inducted.

Vaji Rajpurohit, representative of Aeronautical Development Agency Bangalore, who graced his presence at the Exercise Tarang Shakti-24 said that the Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet is an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and will contain twin engines alongside an electronic piloting system.

The AMCA will be a stealth aircraft weighing approximately 27 tonnes and capable of carrying a significant weapons load. "The design is ready. If engine production progresses as per our plan, the prototype of the AMCA will be unveiled by 2028. The development process might take up to seven years," Rajpurohit said.

Another important feature of the AMCA is that it can carry missiles in a fully concealed configuration, boosting the aircraft's survivability and effectiveness during combat. The AMCA project is expected to generate huge employment opportunities and major trade for the nation.