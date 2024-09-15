India Aims To Up Defense Capabilities; Plans To Develop 5.5 Generation Fighter Jet Prototype By 2028

Jodhpur: As preparations are underway for the updated version of the country-developed fighter aircraft Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, India is also upping its defence capabilities with plans to develop an Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet, with the prototype expected to be ready by 2028.
Discussion for this project whose aim is to bolster the nation's military strength with cutting-edge technology, was chaired in a meeting between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Mass production of the ACMA is expected to begin by 2035. As many as 200 of these advanced fighters will be inducted.
Vaji Rajpurohit, representative of Aeronautical Development Agency Bangalore, who graced his presence at the Exercise Tarang Shakti-24 said that the Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet is an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and will contain twin engines alongside an electronic piloting system.
The AMCA will be a stealth aircraft weighing approximately 27 tonnes and capable of carrying a significant weapons load. "The design is ready. If engine production progresses as per our plan, the prototype of the AMCA will be unveiled by 2028. The development process might take up to seven years," Rajpurohit said.
Another important feature of the AMCA is that it can carry missiles in a fully concealed configuration, boosting the aircraft's survivability and effectiveness during combat. The AMCA project is expected to generate huge employment opportunities and major trade for the nation.
LCA Mark 2 fighter jets: The indigenous fighter aircraft development in India is expected to receive a significant boost with the 4.5 generation LCA Mark 2 fighter fighters that are set to begin flying in March 2026. The government intends to replace the current fleet of Jaguar, MiG-29, and Mirage 2000 aircraft with LCA Mark 2 aircraft. The Uttam radar will be the primary sensor for the LCA Mark 2, which will include multiple indigenous components.
2nd Phase of Tarang Shakti Ends: The second phase of the multination air exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2024' ended on Saturday, September 14. Exercise Tarang Shakti is one of the largest multinational air exercises being conducted by the Indian Air Force. On the last day, air chiefs from eight countries attended the closing ceremony.
Apart from India, the air forces of America, Greece, UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Japan and Australia participated in this exercise which ran from August 29 to September 14 at the Jodhpur Airbase.
Air Force personnel of India, America, Greece, UAE, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Sri Lanka took part in air-to-air and air-to-ground exercises in the last 12 days during the training in which Indian fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30, Tejas and helicopter Prachand performed stunts in the sky.
The Ministry of Defense had earlier said that the aim of the 'Tarang Shakti Exercise 2024' is to boost India's aerospace industry by seeking export opportunities and integrating them into the supply chain of foreign OEMs.
