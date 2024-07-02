India Pips Britain to Become 5th Largest Economy; Will Soon Reach Third Spot: JP Nadda

New Delhi : Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that India has already pipped Britain, which ruled the country for 200 years, to become the fifth largest economy in the world and will soon reach the third spot.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Leader of the House said that the Indian economy has grown by 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the current fiscal.

Nadda, who holds the Health portfolio, said India has pipped Britain to become the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon reach the third position.

The BJP leader said that today, the Indian economy is contributing 15 per cent to the world economy. Nadda also hits at the Opposition on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He stressed that it was this government that took the decision during the pandemic to enforce lockdown and use two vaccines to curb the deadly virus.

He also drew attention towards infrastructure development in the country like the construction of roads, houses for the poor, and renewable energy, among others.

Nadda said 12 crore toilets were built under the Swachata Abhiyaan. Around 80 crore people were given free ration in the country. India has the world's largest universal health coverage under Ayushman Bharat, which covers 40 per cent of the population or 55 crore people, he noted. They have received Rs five lakh health cover. India is the strongest in the banking sector, and the profit of public sector banks stands at Rs 1.4 lakh in crore 2023-24, 35 per cent higher than the year-ago period, he said. He mentioned that the SBI is earning record profits.

Nadda said this is 'badalata Bharat' and we should understand that. GST has formalised the economy, and it has crossed a level of Rs 2 lakh crore in April. This government has given instructions to the security forces to use firepower against those shooting at them, he said. He also talked about the implementation of the One Rank, One Pension scheme, saying Rs 1.2 lakh crore have been paid to pensioners.

Nadda said he could not understand whether the Leader of the Opposition in the lower House Mallikarjun Kharge spoke on the President's Address or was giving an election speech. He also pointed out that the Congress government compelled Bhim Rao Ambedkar to resign and was not allowed to speak in the House about his resignation. Baba Saheb had to call a press conference the next day, he added. Intervening on the comments, Kharge said that he had a separate party.

Nadda pointed out that the Congress party had always tried to undermine the stature of Baba Saheb. He said that Baba Saheb was given the Bharat Ratna award by the Janata Party government with the support of the BJP.

Intervening, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was an MLA from the Congress party and later became Eklavya. Nadda also suggested the opposition leaders should act according to the Constitution of India as they carry it with them and become champions and protectors.

Nadda said that many amendments have been made to the Constitution of India to change its basic structure. The Congress government, in the past, has removed 90 elected state governments, he added. He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not imposed the President's rule in any state except Jammu & Kashmir, where it was conditional.

Later, Kharge condemned Nadda's remarks about Baba Saheb and suggested him to read more about him. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Mayankbhai Jayadevbhai Nayak (BJP), Imran Pratapgarhi (INC), Jose K Mani KC(M), Haris Beeran (IUML), Mahendra Bhat (BJP) and Sonal Mansingh (BJP) also participated in the event.