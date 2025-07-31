India-Philippines Ties Poised For Strategic Leap During President Marcos’s Visit Next Week

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a landmark diplomatic engagement, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to embark on a five-day visit to India beginning August 4.

Coming amid increasing regional tensions in the South China Sea and intensifying Indo-Pacific power dynamics, the visit signals a deliberate effort by both nations to elevate their growing strategic partnership, especially in the areas of defence, maritime security, and technology cooperation. This will be the first visit of Marcos to India since he assumed office in 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, during the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on August 5. President Marcos will also be meeting President Droupadi Murmu.

“Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949,” the Ministry stated. “Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of New Delhi’s Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and visithe on of the Indo-Pacific.

“The forthcoming state visit of President Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations,” the Ministry further stated. “The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation, and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

India and the Philippines, both located in strategically vital regions, confront similar security threats and share a common commitment to upholding a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific - spanning from Japan’s eastern shores to the east coast of Africa.

The Philippines sits at the crossroads of this increasingly contested region, where China’s expanding military footprint and sweeping territorial claims, particularly in the South China Sea, have raised serious concerns. India, with its own strategic stakes in the Indo-Pacific, strongly supports principles such as freedom of navigation, overflight, and respect for international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), aligning closely with Manila’s maritime interests.

As both countries seek to manage and counterbalance China’s assertiveness, bolstering defence cooperation has become a key pillar of their partnership. India’s growing engagement with Southeast Asia, particularly with the Philippines, underscores its emergence as a dependable security partner in the region.

The mainstay of bilateral defence cooperation continues to remain capacity building with training exchanges and visits of delegations. Defence ties were significantly enhanced with the signing in January 2022 of a contract worth $374.9 million to supply the BrahMos missile system. The Philippines is the first country to which India is exporting the BrahMos missile system.

According to figures provided by India’s Department of Commerce, bilateral trade between India and the Philippines (in terms of value) has crossed $3 billion mark, increasing from $2.03 billion in 2020-21 to $3.53 billion in 2023-24.

The major items of export from India to the Philippines include engineering goods, automobile parts and accessories, transmission apparatus, electric transformers, petroleum products, semi-finished products of iron and steel, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals, electronic goods, plastic and linoleum, rice, bovine meat, oil seeds, tobacco, groundnuts and others. According to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Indian pharmaceutical products account for 12 per cent of the total Philippine pharmaceutical imports, next only to the US.

The major items of import from the Philippines include electrical machinery, semiconductors, ores, slag and ashes, copper, lead, plastics, pearls and precious stones, residue and waste from the food industry, and animal fodder, among others.

Indian investment in the Philippines, valued at around $5 billion, has mainly been in the areas of IT and ITES, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, yarn and textiles, chemicals, automobiles, agriculture, biomass energy, and FMCG, among others.

According to Amit Dasgupta, former Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, India has taken into note that the Southeast Asian archipelagic nation is strategically located in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Earlier, the India-Philippines relations were mainly bilateral and economic in nature,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “But because of China’s hegemonic attitude in the South China Sea, ties between New Delhi and Manila naturally had to evolve.” He explained that crucial lines of trade pass through the South China Sea in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Philippines has taken a very strong stand on the South China Sea,” he said. “The dimension of the bilateral relationship between India and the Philippines has strategically shifted. Defence and security assumed significance. The Philippines is aware that it is up against a very strong adversary.”

Referring to India’s sale of the BrahMos missile to the Philippines, he said that during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the missile showed its capability, and this will further strengthen the bilateral relationship. “Both sides will seek an opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths to create a retaliatory balance,” Dasgupta said.

The former Ambassador further stated that technology and cybersecurity are likely to emerge as significant issues during President Marcos’s visit to India. “Drones are IT-driven,” he said. “Drones penetrate air shields. This is an area that New Delhi and Manila will be looking at.” He said that the Philippines might also seek to buy coast guard vessels from India to check China’s hegemonic aspirations.

According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, India’s relations with the Philippines are very crucial from many points of view.

“First of all, the Philippines is important for us because of our Indo-Pacific strategy, because of India’s Act East Policy and India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, that is India’s ocean policy,” Pandya said. “Secondly, the Philippines also faces Islamist radicalisation and terrorism. That is one area where we can converge on.”

To sum up, India-Philippines relations have evolved from being largely symbolic to becoming a strategic necessity in a rapidly changing Indo-Pacific. As both countries face similar security challenges - be it territorial assertiveness, maritime instability, or grey zone tactics - they find common cause in bolstering each other’s capacities and reinforcing a regional order rooted in international law.

That is why President Marcos’s visit to India will be watched with keen interest by geopolitical experts.