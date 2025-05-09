India-Pakistan Tensions: Shelling Causes Many Livestock Deaths, Injuries To Several Others In J&K

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

SRINAGAR: Shelling from the Pakistan side has killed at least a dozen livestock and left several other animals injured across Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Rajouri, and Kupwara districts.

According to preliminary estimates shared by local sources and veterinary officials, the shelling over the past two days has resulted in the deaths of at least seven buffaloes, three horses, and two goats, while several sheep and cows have received minor injuries.

"In just a few hours, everything changed. My animals were not just property—they were family and our lifeline," said Shahbudin Khatana, a resident of Poonch, whose two buffaloes were killed in the shelling. "Who will compensate for this? We are poor people. This pain, no one in power understands. My relatives wanted me to leave the place, but how could I leave my cattle at the mercy of God?"

The firing, which began earlier this week, intensified in several forward villages, with both livestock and humans taking cover amid a heavy exchange of mortar shells and bullets.

Shafi Manhas, a farmer from Poonch, recounted the horrifying moments when shells landed near his cattle shed. "We live on the edge—every single day. This time, I lost two buffaloes. I raised them from birth. Watching them die like that, helplessly, broke me. Even my roosters were killed," he said, his voice quivering.

"Our village trembled with each explosion," said Ajaz Mughal, a daily wager from the same area. "We couldn't save our livestock in time. They were trapped, and we too were in a panic. Now the children ask about the animals like they've lost a friend. We've seen worse before too. We're hoping for peace now."

A veterinarian from a government animal hospital in J&K, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the toll. "We have received reports of seven buffaloes, three horses, and two goats being killed in the last 48 hours. Several animals have also been injured in shelling incidents across Poonch and Rajouri, though none of the injuries appear life-threatening so far," the doctor said.

The impact hasn't been confined to the Jammu region. In north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts, similar scenes of destruction were reported from villages along the border.

"In Chowkibal, a few of our cows and horses were wounded, and four of our sheep didn't survive,” said Ali Mohammad, a herder from Kupwara. "People think we worry about the border for political reasons. But for us, it's about survival—our animals are our bread and butter. This all should stop now."

Veterinary officials in Srinagar confirmed receiving preliminary reports of animal casualties and said they are coordinating with local teams for treatment and post-mortem assessments.

"We are dispatching emergency response units to several forward locations in Kupwara and Baramulla to assist with injured livestock. We are yet to complete a full assessment and finalize the total casualties. Once that's done, financial aid and other measures can be proposed," the officials said.