Indo-Pak: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Monday, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those who attended the meeting. Earlier on May 11, PM Modi had given clear directions to the Armed forces to respond to cross-border firing and shelling with full force, saying "Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola," sources said.

They said the Operation Sindoor is far from over, and India will respond with bombs to every Pakistani bullet fired from across the Line of Control (LoC). They said that the PM has said Enough is enough, "Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega." (If they fire bullets from there, we will respond with bombs). The turning point was the attacks on the air bases, they said.

"If they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack," sources added. Following India and Pakistan's understanding on the cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with "precision" and "professionalism."

They further informed that the operations are still ongoing and have not finished. According to their post on 'X,' a special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course. The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information", the Indian Air Force posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Read More