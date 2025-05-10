ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Official Killed, Two Staff Members Critically Injured In Pak Shelling In J&K

Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner, Raj Kumar Thapa, was killed, and his two other staff members were seriously injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri early Saturday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 7:44 AM IST

Jammu: A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. Thapa succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sadness and termed Thapa's death a "terrible loss of life."

In a post on X, he said, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired."

"Today, the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town, killing our Additional District Development Commissioner, Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister added. (With PTI Inputs)

