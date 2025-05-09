ETV Bharat / bharat

PIB Fact Check Debunks Seven Instances Of Misinformation Amid Escalated Tension

PIB Fact Check Unit dismissed claims of suicide attack on Army brigade in Rajouri and drone attack in Jalandhar by certain social media handles as "fake news" ( Screengrab from a video shared by X@PIB_India )

New Delhi: Amid the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of India's precision strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, detrimental elements from Pakistan have been trying to deliberately sabotage the narrative from the ground reality by spreading misinformation with a sole objective to instil fear among the Indian masses.

Following India's retaliation during Operation Sindoor against the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, intense misinformation campaigns were launched by Pakistan-based social media handles, which had been actively and successfully debunked by the Fact Check of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The PIB's fact-check unit debunked seven instances between late Wednesday night and early Thursday that showed the Pakistani side fabricating a narrative in their support.

In a press brief, the Fact Check Unit compiled the seven instances, debunked them, put the facts straight and slammed the misinformation spread in order to disrupt.

The unit debunked a video claiming to be a drone attack in Jalandhar, noting that it was an unrelated video of a farm fire. The PIB unit also stated that the timeline of the video was posted at 7:39 PM, while the drone attack by Pakistan began much later. The same was backed by the District Collector of Jalandhar.