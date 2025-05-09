ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tensions: Major Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Passengers As Airport Security Tightens

New Delhi: In view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories urging passengers across the country to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours before scheduled departure.

The decision comes after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued directive regarding enhanced security measures at the Indian airports. Hence, passengers have been advised to reach airport early for timely check-in and boarding.

Security measures have been intensified after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors, and drone/missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along international border in Jammu & Kashmir. India, in response, has been successful in neutralising the attacks, making sure there are no casualties or material losses, MoD spokesperson said.

Airlines Advisory

To avoid hassles, flyers have been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification document(s) for entry to the airport. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding, stated Akasa Air.