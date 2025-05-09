India-Pakistan Tensions: Major Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Passengers As Airport Security Tightens

New Delhi: In view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories urging passengers across the country to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours before scheduled departure.
The decision comes after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued directive regarding enhanced security measures at the Indian airports. Hence, passengers have been advised to reach airport early for timely check-in and boarding.
Security measures have been intensified after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors, and drone/missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along international border in Jammu & Kashmir. India, in response, has been successful in neutralising the attacks, making sure there are no casualties or material losses, MoD spokesperson said.
Airlines Advisory
To avoid hassles, flyers have been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification document(s) for entry to the airport. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding, stated Akasa Air.
Air India has advised passengers across India to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. "Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," it said.
In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.…
Sharing a similar travel advisory, IndiGo clarified that bookings made on or before 8th May 2025 are eligible for change/cancellation fee waiver for travel until 22nd May 2025 to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh and Rajkot.
In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.
SpiceJet has also asked passengers to arrive at the airports early citing that check-in counters will close 75 minutes before departure. Owing to the tense situation, SpiceJet flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar have been cancelled till 5:29 AM (10th May 2025).
