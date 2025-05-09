ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tensions: Major Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Passengers As Airport Security Tightens

Several major airlines have issued advisories urging passengers across India to reach the airports at least three hours before scheduled departure of flights.

India-Pakistan Tensions: Major Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Passengers Amid Heightened Security
India-Pakistan Tensions: Major Airlines Issue Travel Advisories For Passengers Amid Heightened Security (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 2:10 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: In view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories urging passengers across the country to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours before scheduled departure.

The decision comes after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued directive regarding enhanced security measures at the Indian airports. Hence, passengers have been advised to reach airport early for timely check-in and boarding.

Security measures have been intensified after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors, and drone/missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along international border in Jammu & Kashmir. India, in response, has been successful in neutralising the attacks, making sure there are no casualties or material losses, MoD spokesperson said.

Airlines Advisory

To avoid hassles, flyers have been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification document(s) for entry to the airport. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding, stated Akasa Air.

Air India has advised passengers across India to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. "Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," it said.

Sharing a similar travel advisory, IndiGo clarified that bookings made on or before 8th May 2025 are eligible for change/cancellation fee waiver for travel until 22nd May 2025 to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh and Rajkot.

SpiceJet has also asked passengers to arrive at the airports early citing that check-in counters will close 75 minutes before departure. Owing to the tense situation, SpiceJet flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar have been cancelled till 5:29 AM (10th May 2025).

Also Read

24 Airports Temporarily Shut Across India Over Security Concerns; Govt Assures Situation Will Normalise Soon

India-Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pak Missiles, Drones Neutralised By Indian Armed Forces, No Casualties Or Material Losses, Says MoD

New Delhi: In view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories urging passengers across the country to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours before scheduled departure.

The decision comes after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued directive regarding enhanced security measures at the Indian airports. Hence, passengers have been advised to reach airport early for timely check-in and boarding.

Security measures have been intensified after Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors, and drone/missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along international border in Jammu & Kashmir. India, in response, has been successful in neutralising the attacks, making sure there are no casualties or material losses, MoD spokesperson said.

Airlines Advisory

To avoid hassles, flyers have been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification document(s) for entry to the airport. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding, stated Akasa Air.

Air India has advised passengers across India to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. "Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," it said.

Sharing a similar travel advisory, IndiGo clarified that bookings made on or before 8th May 2025 are eligible for change/cancellation fee waiver for travel until 22nd May 2025 to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh and Rajkot.

SpiceJet has also asked passengers to arrive at the airports early citing that check-in counters will close 75 minutes before departure. Owing to the tense situation, SpiceJet flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar have been cancelled till 5:29 AM (10th May 2025).

Also Read

24 Airports Temporarily Shut Across India Over Security Concerns; Govt Assures Situation Will Normalise Soon

India-Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pak Missiles, Drones Neutralised By Indian Armed Forces, No Casualties Or Material Losses, Says MoD

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORAIRLINE ADVISORY IN INDIAINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSINDIA PAKISTAN WAR SITUATIONFLIGHT SCHEDULE AT AIRPORTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.