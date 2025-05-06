ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Troops Target Forward Posts Along LoC In 8 Sectors Across Jammu Kashmir, Indian Army Retaliates

Jammu: Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, resorting to unprovoked firing across multiple sectors and prompting a strong and calibrated response from the Indian Army.

This marks the 12th consecutive night of such provocations amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead.

“During the night of May 5-6, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor,” said a Defence spokesperson in Jammu.

“The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” he added. The firing exchanges are taking place in five districts out of the seven border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. So far, there has been no firing reports along the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts.

The latest round of cross-border firing further undermines the ceasefire agreement reached in February 2021, which is now largely seen as ineffective due to Pakistan’s frequent violations across the 740-km-long LoC.