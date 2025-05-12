ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Year Old’s Message to ‘Modi Uncle’ Makes Waves

The grandson of Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid said that he was scared but now he is feeling safe thanks to 'Modi Uncle.'

New Delhi: An emotional message by a seven year old addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanking him for ensuring safety of Indian citizens has gone viral on the internet. The address is from Syed Areeb Bukhari who is the grandson of the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmad Bukhari and son of The Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari.

In his video message Areeb has addressed Modi as ‘Modi Uncle’ and has conveyed, “You have taken strict action against terrorism and this has been demonstrated. You are my hero. I was perplexed and scared but now I am feeling at peace and tension free. I can focus on my studies again. I am thankful to the Indian government and our brave soldiers. Jai Hind!”

The video message has been posted on Instagram by Areeb under the caption. “I was scared. Now I am feeling safe. Thanks to Modi Uncle and our brave soldiers. Jai Hind!”

Areeb is the 15th descendent of the Shahi Imam’s family that came from Bukhara. His emotional message has gained traction on social media with many users terming it as the true voice of India. Some others have stated that it gives hope in the times of hate.

The message from a child from a reputed religious family shows that every Indian, irrespective of age, religion or class, favours peace and wants security.

