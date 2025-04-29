India-Pakistan Tension: Omar Chairs Emergency Meet; 'Intense Counter-Terrorism Ops Underway in Jammu Kashmir'

Jammu: Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, an emergency cabinet meeting was held at the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

Sources said his cabinet colleagues and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo were present in the meeting that lasted for more than half an hour, after which all of them left for the civil secretariat. It came amid a tense situation along the border between India and Pakistan, as well as in Kashmir, where authorities have closed dozens of tourist destinations for security reasons.

This follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists allegedly associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The incident has brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a major conflict.

While there is a buzz on social media that security agencies are carrying out a major operation, no official inputs about the same have been received so far. ETV Bharat attempted to reach several sources in the security domain, but all of them refused to comment.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported this morning that "intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at various places in J&K" but shortly added that "no specific updates are being shared as of now". PTI also shared photos of security forces carrying out a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir's Anantnag district today.

Several political leaders, especially those in the BJP, have demanded that the central government act against the perpetrators and the plotters of the dastardly terror attack, especially those operating from across the border. There is an air of anxiety across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, where people, especially those living near the Line of Control, fear that the two nuclear-armed countries may be headed for an all-out war.

Exacerbating the situation is Pakistani troops' repeated violation of the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Tuesday was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the border.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector," a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, he added. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Starting with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan expanded its ceasefire violation to the Poonch sector and subsequently to Akhnoor.