India-Pakistan Crisis: Mehbooba Urges PM Modi To Choose Dialogue To End Hostilities

Srinagar: Amid armed escalation between India and Pakistan from Wednesday night and civilian killings in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “end hostilities” with Pakistan and choose dialogue.

“I urge the leadership of both India & Pakistan to exercise restraint and I especially appeal to the Prime Minister of India to choose dialogue to end hostilities,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

Referring to the civilian killings in shelling on the Line of Control, she said the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children on both sides, is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict.

“With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance. It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering. Now, more than ever peaceful co-existence & engagement must serve as our only instrument. Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we deescalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace,” she said.

In another post on Wednesday, Mehbooba, while sharing the photos of the children killed in the cross-border hostility, said: "After the horrific Pahalgam attack, I thought I had seen the depths of tragedy. But today, as I looked at the haunting image of innocent children killed in the crossfire of India-Pakistan tension, I realized the worst may still lie ahead. When vengeance knows no end, it is the voiceless, the helpless who bear the unbearable cost - their stolen futures a wound that cuts deeper than words can ever express."

Following the April 22 terrorist attack, India and Pakistan are in armed hostilities, which began on Wednesday night when India hit nine locations inside Pakistan and POJK.

It was followed by shelling between the two armies on the 720-kilometre-long Line of Control. The intensity of the shelling was severe in Poonch district, where at least 13 civilians were killed and nearly 50 were injured. In the Karnah and Uri areas of the Kashmir valley, houses and other infrastructure have suffered massive damage.