ETV Bharat / bharat

India Pakistan Conflict Unlikely To Involve Saudi Arabia, Says Former Envoy Meera Shankar

In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar on Friday asserted that Saudi Arabia will probably not intervene in the event of an India-Pakistan conflict. She stated that the recent defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalises the traditional defence relationship between both countries. Notably, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed the pact in Riyadh, under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both nations. This is not the first time that an agreement has been signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

A look at agreements entered into by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan:

In 1951, a Treaty of Friendship was signed between the two nations, laying the basis of bilateral cooperation. In 1979, Pakistan had helped Saudi special forces during the siege of Mecca and sent more troops (around 15,000 troops) to Saudi Arabia for reinforcing the security of holy places right after the siege.

In 1979, a Protocol Agreement was signed for stationing the contingent of armed forces of Pakistan at Saudi Arabia. The Agreement has been revised for comprehensive cooperation in the field of defense-related science and technology for the production and supply of arms to Saudi Arabia.

In 1982, Saudi-Pakistan Armed Forces Organization Agreement was signed to institutionalise the process of stationing the Pakistani troops at Saudi Arabia. This paved the way for the deployment of nearly 15,000 Pakistani troops in the Kingdom.

An agreement on Security Cooperation was signed between armed forces for the extension of defense cooperation, intelligence sharing on security and intelligence matters, and for combating crimes. This military partnership gained greater significance during the 1990-91 Gulf War, when Pakistan contributed troops to protect Saudi Arabia from potential Iraqi aggression.

In 2017, the Saudi establishment picked the retired ex-Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif as the commander and key advisor of the Saudi-led military alliance named Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).

In February this year, a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee in Riyadh pledged to expand training and exchanges.