India Pakistan Conflict Unlikely To Involve Saudi Arabia, Says Former Envoy Meera Shankar
The Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defense pact formalises a long-standing relationship
New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar on Friday asserted that Saudi Arabia will probably not intervene in the event of an India-Pakistan conflict. She stated that the recent defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalises the traditional defence relationship between both countries. Notably, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed the pact in Riyadh, under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both nations. This is not the first time that an agreement has been signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
A look at agreements entered into by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan:
In 1951, a Treaty of Friendship was signed between the two nations, laying the basis of bilateral cooperation. In 1979, Pakistan had helped Saudi special forces during the siege of Mecca and sent more troops (around 15,000 troops) to Saudi Arabia for reinforcing the security of holy places right after the siege.
In 1979, a Protocol Agreement was signed for stationing the contingent of armed forces of Pakistan at Saudi Arabia. The Agreement has been revised for comprehensive cooperation in the field of defense-related science and technology for the production and supply of arms to Saudi Arabia.
In 1982, Saudi-Pakistan Armed Forces Organization Agreement was signed to institutionalise the process of stationing the Pakistani troops at Saudi Arabia. This paved the way for the deployment of nearly 15,000 Pakistani troops in the Kingdom.
An agreement on Security Cooperation was signed between armed forces for the extension of defense cooperation, intelligence sharing on security and intelligence matters, and for combating crimes. This military partnership gained greater significance during the 1990-91 Gulf War, when Pakistan contributed troops to protect Saudi Arabia from potential Iraqi aggression.
In 2017, the Saudi establishment picked the retired ex-Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif as the commander and key advisor of the Saudi-led military alliance named Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).
In February this year, a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee in Riyadh pledged to expand training and exchanges.
Former Ambassador's views
Speaking to ETV Bharat, in response to a question on the recent 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Meera Shankar said, "It formalises the traditional defence relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This had seen some disruption because of Pakistan's refusal to send troops to fight in Yemen. But, the Israeli action in Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders who were there for purposes of discussion on negotiations has provided the trigger for this."
"Because all the Gulf states are worried that Israel is taking the law into its own hands and attacking any country it feels like. The United States, which used to provide security to the Gulf States is not reliable. In this situation, because it is backing Israel totally, the agreement with Pakistan is by way of a deterrent also to Israel," she said.
"In the agreement, it says an attack on one or either will be considered an act of war. So, this is by way of a deterrent to any possible Israeli action against the Saudi's in future. I think the Saudi's will probably not intervene in the event of an India-Pakistan conflict, because they have very robust trade with India. For the Gulf states, India would be a very important future market," Shankar said.
She, however, asserted that Saudi Arabia could provide money to Pakistan for defence purposes. "Saudi Arabia has high-level fighter jets. The question is will they transfer some of those to Pakistan temporarily in the event of a conflict. I think this is more in the direction of Israel," she asserted.
She said Saudi Arabia's behaviour in the event of an India-Pakistan conflict will be "circumspect". It may be mentioned that India on Thursday said it will study the implications for national security of the defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration."
"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," he said.
