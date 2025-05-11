'Disappointing': Bhupesh Baghel Objects To President Trump Announcing Indo-Pak Ceasefire

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the ceasefire announcement by the US President was disappointing for the people of the country. Both the governments have decided to opt for ceasefire, but this is humiliating because the announcement has been made by the US President, he said.

"If any of the two governments had made the announcement, it would have been a different matter. Trump's directive is humiliating," he said. Baghel recalled that in 1971, Indira Gandhi had said that no third country should interfere.

The Congress leader, who returned to Raipur from Bihar tour on Sunday, spoke to journalists at the airport. "The Congress party has demanded a special session. The country wants to know how such circumstances arose. There is no objection to the government's decision. The war should stop, whatever step the government takes, Congress is with it. The government should take whatever decision it wants to take."

STF against infiltrators: Bhupesh Baghel has taunted the government's decision to form STF to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators. He said that campaigns were conducted recently, asking to the government to reveal the details about that. Police officers conducted a campaign by going door to door at night, the details of which should be revealed, he said. Wherever elections are held, the issues relating to Bangladeshis and Pakistanis are coming up, he said, adding that elections are coming up in Bengal, so now there will be talk of Bangladeshis.

PM Awas Yojana: On the statement of Home Minister Vijay Sharma that Congress leaders should debate with him on PM Awas Yojana, Bhupesh Baghel said that the stage, place and time should be decided. Congress people will accept the challenge, he said. Earlier, Rs 1.30 Lakh was given for PM Awas Yojana, but now it has been reduced to Rs 1.20 Lakh. He further said that they have demanded in the House for Rs 2.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana.