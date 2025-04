ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Overall Unemployment Rate Dips To 4.9% In 2024, But Urban Male Joblessness Rises By 6.1%: Survey

New Delhi: Unemployment rate among persons of 15 years or above slipped to 4.9 per cent in calendar year 2024 from 5 per cent in the previous year, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released on Wednesday.

In rural areas, there is a marginal decline in overall unemployment (4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent), with slight reductions for both men and women, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a release.

Urban male unemployment rose (6.0 per cent to 6.1 per cent), but female unemployment declined (8.9 per cent to 8.2 per cent), keeping the overall urban rate stable at 6.7 per cent.

At all-India level, unemployment saw a minor drop (5.0 per cent to 4.9 per cent), suggesting slight improvements in employment opportunities, it stated.

It also stated that decline in unpaid helpers in household enterprises seems to have contributed to the drop in WPR (workers population ratio) as well as LFPR (labour force participation ratio) among rural females, as the percentage of 'helpers in Household Enterprises' decreased from 19.9 per cent to 18.1 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

Slight improvements were seen across all categories, particularly in the overall WPR (47.0% to 47.6%) in Urban areas, it stated adding that at all-India level, overall WPR remained relatively unchanged (53.4% to 53.5%).

In urban areas, the LFPR increased for males (74.3% in 2023 to 75.6% in 2024) and slightly for females (25.5% to 25.8%), leading to an overall rise in LFPR (50.3% to 51.0%).

Overall LFPR remained constant at 56.2 per cent, despite minor variations across categories, it stated.