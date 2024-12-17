ETV Bharat / bharat

India Opens AYUSH Chairs In Six Countries

New Delhi: India has started AYUSH academic chairs in Bangladesh, Australia, Mauritius, Latvia, and Malaysia with an aim to advance academic exchange, research, and public awareness of AYUSH, contributing to its recognition and acceptance in foreign countries.

Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav informed parliament on Tuesday that this initiative is a part of India’s broader efforts to globally promote AYUSH systems of medicine.

"Establishing AYUSH chairs in foreign universities is a key strategy for fostering international collaboration, research, and promoting AYUSH's benefits. The chair usually aims to advance academic exchange, research, and public awareness of AYUSH, contributing to its recognition and acceptance in the host country," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Jadhav said the AYUSH chair is the result of bilateral efforts or the willingness of a foreign institution to host it.

"A chair MoU is then signed between the foreign university and an institute under the Ministry of Ayush. Subsequently, an AYUSH expert with the requisite qualification is selected. The chair is then deputed to the foreign university. The Ministry of Ayush provides the salary and travel expenditures, while the host foreign university provides rent-free accommodation and local hospitality to the chair. The chair is deputed initially for 1 year, and extendable up to 3rd year," he said.