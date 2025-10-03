ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Only Mud Volcano Erupts After 20-Years In Andamans

Port Blair: Dormant for more than two decades, India's only mud volcano at Baratang in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has again erupted, an official said on Friday. The volcano erupted with a deafening sound on October 2, the official said.

"The mud volcano here is formed by gases deep inside the earth from decaying organic matter. It pushes the mud and gas to the surface, which creates bubbles and craters. It is one of the must-visit spots in Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the official said.

"We received Information at around 1.30 pm on Thursday (October 2) about a violent eruption of a mud volcano at Jarwa Creek, Baratang. Such a big eruption was last reported in 2005. The eruption was followed by a deafening sound like an explosion. On receiving the information, local police officers, along with forest officials, visited the spot," a senior police officer said.

Baratang is located in the North and Middle Andaman district, and it is nearly 150 km away from Port Blair. It is a very popular tourist spot because it is India's only mud volcano.

"As a result of the eruption, an earth mound of about 3-4 metres in height has formed, and the muddy soil has spread over an area of more than 1,000 sq metres. The eruption is still continuing, with mud and smoke continuously coming out. As a safety precaution, the movement of tourists towards the mud volcano has been stopped. The Forest department has closed the approach routes. The incident has also been reported to the Geological department," the officer said.