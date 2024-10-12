ETV Bharat / bharat

India On Way To Become Self-Sufficient In Defence: Seth

Union Minister Sanjay Seth at an event in Punjab Regimental Centre, Jharkhand said India is on the way to achieve self-sufficiency in defence.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

File photo of Union Minister Sanjay Seth (ANI)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday said India is on the way to achieve self-sufficiency in defence. He was here at Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), Jharkhand's only garrison town, some 45 km from the state capital Ranchi.

"India is taking rapid strides in the field of Defence and will become self-sufficient soon," Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, said after participating in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre.

Seth arrived at the centre this morning which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army. He was welcomed by Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, in Ramgarh.

The minister also interacted with Agniveers, distributed sweets among them and wished them on Dussehra, an official said.

TAGGED:

SANJAY SETH DEFENCE

