India on Track to Achieve 20% Ethanol Blending by 2025, Says Minister Puri

New Delhi: India is on course to meet its ambitious target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol by the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Speaking at the 12th CII Bioenergy Summit 2024, Puri highlighted the government's proactive policies that allowed the country to surpass its earlier 10% blending target five months ahead of schedule.

The initial deadline for achieving the 20% target was set for 2030, but has since been revised to October 2025. Puri emphasized that a comprehensive roadmap for the biofuel sector will be developed following this deadline. He acknowledged the challenges of balancing availability, affordability, and sustainability in the Indian energy market but affirmed that blending ethanol remains a viable solution amid rising food-stock prices.

Puri provided key updates, noting significant foreign exchange savings and reduced carbon emissions from 2014 to 2024. The rise in crude oil substitution through ethanol blending has also positively impacted farmer incomes. Currently, there are 400 E100 fuel pumps operational across four states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, preparing India for the future of next-generation automobile fuels.

The Minister highlighted the importance of collaboration between India and Brazil in the bioenergy sector, especially as Brazil holds the G20 presidency this year. He urged both countries to share technology and expertise, noting that the Global Bioenergy Alliance, initiated during India’s G20 chairmanship, aims to unite the largest biofuel consumers and producers to advance biofuel development.