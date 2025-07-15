ETV Bharat / bharat

'Despicable': India On Disruption Of Rath Yatra In Toronto

The Indian side hopes Canada will take action to protect religious rights after the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto was disrupted by people hurling eggs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefs the media, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefs the media, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025

New Delhi: India on Monday described as "despicable" the disruption of a Rath Yatra in the Canadian city of Toronto over the weekend and said the matter had been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities. The procession in Toronto over the weekend was disrupted by some people who hurled eggs, according to media reports.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the disruption was caused by "mischievous elements". "Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony," he said. "We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable," he added.

The Indian side hopes the Canadian government will take "necessary action to protect the religious rights of people". The annual procession in Toronto featured the grand chariot of Lord Jagannath. "We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post that the Odisha government should urge the external affairs ministry to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities over the issue.

