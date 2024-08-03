India Observes National Bone and Joint Day on August 4

New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness about the importance of bone and joint health, August 4 is observed as National Bone and Joint Day every year. The day emphasises mobility and bone strength, and the crucial role bones and joints play in maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.
History and Significance
It was August 4, 2012, the Indian Orthopedic Association decided to celebrate this day as National Bone And Joint Day. The aim of celebrating this day is to create awareness about bone health amongst the people and help in promoting cost-effective prevention and treatment of bone and joint conditions.
Bones and joints play a fundamental role in supporting our body’s structure and allowing people to move freely. They are responsible for providing stability, and protection to vital organs, and facilitating various movements.
National Bone And Joint Day Need Awareness
Keeping in mind the changing lifestyle, food habits, and awareness about bones and joints is very much essential. By raising awareness about the significance of maintaining healthy bones and joints, the day encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding habits detrimental to bone health, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.
Proper awareness regarding bones and joints is also very much essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems.
Necessary Activities To Keep Bone and Joint Healthy
There is a proper need for warm-up and stretching, preventing injuries during physical activities, adoption of different activities, use of proper equipment and technique during exercise, need to stay hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet are some of the requirements that are needed to keep bone and joint healthy.
Osteoporosis A Major Threat
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decrease. According to a study conducted by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) osteoporosis is a silently progressing metabolic bone disease that leads to loss of bone mass. It is expected to be widely prevalent in India where osteoporotic fractures are a common cause of morbidity and mortality in adult Indian men and women. It is a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone density and micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue. The consequent increase in bone fragility results in an increased risk of fractures of the spine, hip and forearm.
What To Avoid
The upsurge in the consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugar and fats, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods should be avoided.
Other Conditions Affecting The Bones And Joints
Paget’s disease, Osteomyelitis, Osteopenia, Rheumatoid arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout are some of the major concerns that affect the bones and joints.