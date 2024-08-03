ETV Bharat / bharat

India Observes National Bone and Joint Day on August 4

New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness about the importance of bone and joint health, August 4 is observed as National Bone and Joint Day every year. The day emphasises mobility and bone strength, and the crucial role bones and joints play in maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

History and Significance

It was August 4, 2012, the Indian Orthopedic Association decided to celebrate this day as National Bone And Joint Day. The aim of celebrating this day is to create awareness about bone health amongst the people and help in promoting cost-effective prevention and treatment of bone and joint conditions.

Bones and joints play a fundamental role in supporting our body’s structure and allowing people to move freely. They are responsible for providing stability, and protection to vital organs, and facilitating various movements.

National Bone And Joint Day Need Awareness

Keeping in mind the changing lifestyle, food habits, and awareness about bones and joints is very much essential. By raising awareness about the significance of maintaining healthy bones and joints, the day encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding habits detrimental to bone health, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Proper awareness regarding bones and joints is also very much essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

Necessary Activities To Keep Bone and Joint Healthy