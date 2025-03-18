ETV Bharat / bharat

India, NZ Navy Chiefs Discuss Ways To Enhance Naval Ties, Maritime Cooperation

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi meets Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with visiting New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding with their discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives and maritime cooperation, officials said.

The Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, is in India on an official visit from March 16-21, seeking strengthening of maritime cooperation and ties between the two navies. His engagements include high-level discussions and operational interactions at New Delhi and Mumbai, the officials said. Rear Admiral Golding attended the Raisina Dialogue on Monday, they said.

On Tuesday, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to India's fallen heroes. This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns. He also held a bilateral meeting with Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi, with the discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives and maritime cooperation, the officials said.

On March 20, a significant highlight will be the reception onboard the HMNZS Te Kaha, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, further strengthening India-New Zealand maritime relations, they added.