India Now Key Semiconductor Player, Rs 2.50 Lakh Cr Investment Proposals Received: Minister

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

India has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector in the last two years during which the government received investment proposals of Rs 2.50 lakh crore from global chip makers, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India has achieved great progress in the semiconductor industry over the past two years, during which time the government has received investment bids totaling Rs 2.50 lakh crore from multinational chip manufacturers.

Pune: India has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector in the last two years during which the government received investment proposals of Rs 2.50 lakh crore from global chip makers, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said. In the last 10 years, India has moved out of the league of 'Fragile Five' and become the world's fifth largest economy, the Minister of State for Electronics & Technology said.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet' organised in Pune on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar said India has become a source of inspiration for countries across the world in terms of its inclusive policies. "We have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for countries across the world in terms of our inclusive policies, in terms of how you transform governance and make governments work for people. In the next few years, the prime minister has set a target for India to become 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Chandrasekhar said that in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a semiconductor policy and it instantly attracted global attention. "Today, investment proposals of more than Rs 2.50 lakh crore have been received by the Government of India from global semiconductor majors. India is fast becoming a semiconductor nation. Just two years ago, it was not even present in the semiconductor ecosystem of the world," the minister stated.

