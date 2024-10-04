India Participates In Mexican President's Swearing-In Ceremony; Bolsters Ties

New Delhi: The participation of India in the swearing-in ceremony of the New Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, reflected New Delhi's commitment to bolstering ties with the Latin American nation, which has emerged as a vital partner in the region.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, successfully concluded his visit to Mexico from September 30 to October 2. The visit was marked by the participation of MOS MEA in the swearing-in ceremony of President, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum, on October 1, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
This participation highlights India's strategic autonomy as an emerging major power in global affairs. Dr Sheinbaum is the first woman President of Mexico.
Pabitra Margherita conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the 1.4 billion people of India on her appointment as the President of Mexico. President Sheinbaum asked MOS MEA to express her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his greetings.
On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony, MOS MEA had a rich interaction with prominent Mexican parliamentarians and political and business leaders.
Among the dignitaries present were Marcela Guerra, former President of the Chamber of Deputies (equivalent to Speaker of Lok Sabha); Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate; and Senator Cynthia Lopez, besides members of the diplomatic corps; prominent business persons from India and Mexico and eminent personalities from other sections of the society.
During his address to the dignitaries, he highlighted the deep cultural and historical connection between India and Mexico and emphasized the growing collaboration in new areas, including science, technology and innovation.
The Indian Diaspora in Mexico welcomed MOS MEA in a special event drawing participants from across Mexico. The event celebrated the cultural connection between India and Mexico with a mix of Indian and Mexican dance forms, including Bihu from Assam.
He further commended the Indian diaspora for their significant achievements and emphasized their role in contributing to India’s growth story. He also invited them to be a part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. To symbolize India’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, MOS MEA planted a sapling under the Plant 4 Mother- ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the Embassy premises.
MoS MEA participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebration on 2 October and paid homage to the impressive Gandhi statue located in Chapultepec Park in the presence of members of the Indian diaspora and followers of Mahatma Gandhi from Mexico.
In a symbolic gesture, he also led the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ by undertaking the cleaning of the surrounding area marking ten years of the launch of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.
Mexico- India's Key Partner In Latin America: Mexico and India share a growing partnership in various sectors, making Mexico a key partner for India in Latin America. This relationship encompasses trade, investment, and cooperation in areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.
Both nations are part of international forums like the G20 and BRICS+, enhancing their diplomatic ties. Additionally, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections have strengthened their bond, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.
Mexico, a G20 member, is an important partner of India from the Latin American region and is playing an increasingly important role in the Global South. The visit of MOSPM highlighted the importance that India attaches to Mexico and our efforts to strengthen relations with Mexico and other countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region.
India-Mexico Trade Ties: India and Mexico have been strengthening their trade ties over the years, focusing on various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and information technology. Bilateral trade has seen significant growth, with both countries aiming to enhance cooperation through various agreements and forums.
In recent years, they have explored avenues for increasing investment and collaboration, particularly in technology and renewable energy. The two nations have also participated in multilateral platforms like the G20 and the Pacific Alliance to promote economic partnerships.
Challenges remain, such as addressing trade imbalances and improving market access, but both countries are committed to fostering a more robust economic relationship.