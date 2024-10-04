ETV Bharat / bharat

India Participates In Mexican President's Swearing-In Ceremony; Bolsters Ties

New Delhi: The participation of India in the swearing-in ceremony of the New Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, reflected New Delhi's commitment to bolstering ties with the Latin American nation, which has emerged as a vital partner in the region.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, successfully concluded his visit to Mexico from September 30 to October 2. The visit was marked by the participation of MOS MEA in the swearing-in ceremony of President, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum, on October 1, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

This participation highlights India's strategic autonomy as an emerging major power in global affairs. Dr Sheinbaum is the first woman President of Mexico.

Pabitra Margherita conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the 1.4 billion people of India on her appointment as the President of Mexico. President Sheinbaum asked MOS MEA to express her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his greetings.

On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony, MOS MEA had a rich interaction with prominent Mexican parliamentarians and political and business leaders.

Among the dignitaries present were Marcela Guerra, former President of the Chamber of Deputies (equivalent to Speaker of Lok Sabha); Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate; and Senator Cynthia Lopez, besides members of the diplomatic corps; prominent business persons from India and Mexico and eminent personalities from other sections of the society.

During his address to the dignitaries, he highlighted the deep cultural and historical connection between India and Mexico and emphasized the growing collaboration in new areas, including science, technology and innovation.

The Indian Diaspora in Mexico welcomed MOS MEA in a special event drawing participants from across Mexico. The event celebrated the cultural connection between India and Mexico with a mix of Indian and Mexican dance forms, including Bihu from Assam.

He further commended the Indian diaspora for their significant achievements and emphasized their role in contributing to India’s growth story. He also invited them to be a part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. To symbolize India’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, MOS MEA planted a sapling under the Plant 4 Mother- ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the Embassy premises.