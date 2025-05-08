ETV Bharat / bharat

India: Neutralised Pakistan's Air Defence System At Lahore In Proportionate Response

Police officers stand guard behind a closed gate of an entry point to Pindi Cricket Stadium following a suspected Indian drones crashed in the parking area, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: India announced that it has neutralised the air defence system at Lahore during the wee hours of Thursday in its proportionate response while negating Pakistan's attempt to escalate India's attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence accused Pakistan of engaging a number of military targets in Northern and Western India.

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles," the statement read.

The ministry said the attempts by Pakistan were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on Thursday morning. "Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the ministry said.