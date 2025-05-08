ETV Bharat / bharat

India: Neutralised Pakistan's Air Defence System At Lahore In Proportionate Response

The Indian Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani Army.

Police officers stand guard behind a closed gate of an entry point to Pindi Cricket Stadium following a suspected Indian drones crashed in the parking area, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Police officers stand guard behind a closed gate of an entry point to Pindi Cricket Stadium following a suspected Indian drones crashed in the parking area, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

New Delhi: India announced that it has neutralised the air defence system at Lahore during the wee hours of Thursday in its proportionate response while negating Pakistan's attempt to escalate India's attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence accused Pakistan of engaging a number of military targets in Northern and Western India.

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles," the statement read.

The ministry said the attempts by Pakistan were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on Thursday morning. "Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the ministry said.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military, the statement said.

On Wednesday, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in his official press briefing on Operation Sindoor, termed the attack to be "its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory". It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

