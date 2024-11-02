ETV Bharat / bharat

India Needs 10 Million New Jobs Annually To Sustain 6.5% GVA Growth: Goldman Sachs Report

New Delhi: India will require approximately 10 million new jobs each year from FY25 to FY30 to maintain an average GVA (Gross Value Added) growth of 6.5 per cent annually, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

Incentivizing affordable housing developments could stimulate the real estate sector, which employs over 80 per cent of the labour force within construction, the report said, adding that the same would provide a significant boost to job creation across various skill levels.

Establishing IT hubs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in smaller cities would reduce pressure on Tier-1 urban centres and increase job opportunities in underserved areas, the report added.

It said that shifting fiscal incentives toward labour-intensive manufacturing sectors, such as textiles, food processing, and furniture, could support job creation for low- to middle-skill workers.

While the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have primarily benefited capital-intensive industries, Goldman Sachs noted an encouraging shift towards more labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, footwear, toys, and leather goods.

This approach aims to align India's manufacturing sector with broader employment goals, as about 67 per cent of manufacturing jobs reside in labour-intensive fields.