India Nears Self-Sufficiency In Pulses With Record Production, Imports Down To 10%

New Delhi: India, the largest producer, consumer, and importer of pulses, has revealed a strategic plan for pulses with a vision to be self-sufficient in this major food grain.

The NITI Aayog, through its Agri-Tech Division, launched the Aayog's report “Strategies and Pathways for Accelerating Growth in Pulses towards the Goal of Atmanirbharta” to provide data-led thinking to address the demand-supply gaps, increase farmer income, and help secure the national food security goals.

The launch was timed to coincide with the Union Budget 2025, granting a Mission for Atmanirbharta in Pulses in the announcement, to be launched as a six-year programme, focusing on three crops, pigeonpea (tur), black gram (urad), and lentil (masoor). These three crops are a large part of India's pulse basket and have implications for nutrition security and rural livelihoods in India.

Pulses: The bedrock of food security and farmer welfare

In 172 countries, pulses have been referred to as the "protein of the poor" in formal settings in India, and pulses dominate both as staples in people's diet and part of India's agrarian economy more generally.

In India, pulses account for 38% of the world's cultivated area, 28% of the world's production, including over 14% of global trade volumes. Over five crore farmers depend on pulses, with over 80% of production in the rainfed regions of the country; hence it is climate sensitive.

“Pulses are not just a crop; they are an instrument of nutritional security and farmer prosperity. Reducing import dependence is both a food security imperative and a step towards true Atmanirbharta,” said a senior NITI Aayog official at the launch.

India's import dependency has already come down appreciably, from 29% in 2015–16 to 10.4% in 2022–23, thanks to the thoughtful intervention by the government via higher minimum support prices (MSP), buffer stocking, and expanding schemes such as the National Food Security Mission (NFSM). Production increased from 16.35 metric tonnes in 2015–16 to 26.06 million tonnes in 2022–23, a change of just over 60% in 7 years.

Ground Realities: Perspectives of Farmers and Experts

In writing the report, NITI Aayog undertook a broad consultative approach across 17 expert institutions, including ICAR, ICRISAT and the India Pulses & Grains Association. The main survey (885 farmers in total) captured farmers in varying cropping patterns, land holding sizes and productivity levels across 15 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The report outlined the yield across states. Gujarat reported 1.33 ton/hectare, while Rajasthan, with the largest area of cultivation, reported 0.665 t/ha. India nationally reports 0.740 t/ha, while globally the average yield is 0.969 t/ha. The report identified a significant opportunity to close the gap in yield.

The Demand-Supply Conundrum

Pulse consumption has grown steadily over time. Per capita availability has increased by 48% over the past 20 years, to 17.19 kg/yr in 2022-23. However, consumption still falls short of ICMR-NIN recommendations for vegetarians at 31 kg/yr and for non-vegetarians, at 20 kg/yr.

Projections suggest a complex future:

With the household method, India could experience a surplus of 3.79 MT by 2036.

With the normative method, there could be a demand-supply gap of 15.74 MT by 2036 that will be mitigated by 2047.

The behavioural data gives gaps of 4.5 – 13 MT by 2030, depending upon dietary pattern.

"This divergence highlights the need for decisive action to avert shortages and variability in prices," stresses the report.

MISSION ATMNIRBHARTA IN PULSES

The Union Budget 2025–26 announced a six-year Mission, Mission Atmanirbharta in Pulses, focusing on tur, urad and masoor, was set up with the following five pillars:

1. Assurance of Procurement: NAFED and NCCF will assist with procurement for farmers, under four-year agreements to sell any quantity to NAFED at assured prices.

2. Seed Systems and Traceability: Quality seeds will be distributed in 111 high-potential districts for major pulses under the “One Block–One Seed Village” model.