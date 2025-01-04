Closely Monitoring Influenza Cases In India, No Need To Be Alarmed: Govt On HMPV Outbreak In China

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources said on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.

"There is news doing the rounds about a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India) and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions.

There is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he said. "In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds," Dr Goel stated.

He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections which means if someone has a cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread. People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for colds and fever that are there, he said.