India Must Restore Its Reputation and Act As True Big Brother To Mend Ties With Neighboring Countries: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah slammed the Centre over its handling of the Haj policy and the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. Abdullah also weighed in on the Bangladesh issue, offering advice to the Centre.

Addressing the situation in Bangladesh, Abdullah remarked, "Our country is different. The situation in Bangladesh was distinct. While Sheikh Hasina was pro-India, the people of Bangladesh were not. Given recent developments, our country must be prepared for potential threats. Today, none of our neighbouring countries — whether it's Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka — are our friends or partners. We are isolated."

He further criticised the Centre, saying, "It is unfortunate that our big brother (India) has angered its smaller siblings. This reputation must be restored. India should act as a true big brother and address issues collaboratively to turn neighbouring countries into friends."

On the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah stated that officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) are expected to visit the region and decide on election dates after consulting with the government. "We will not form any alliances for the upcoming elections," he added.

Regarding the Haj policy, Abdullah voiced strong opposition saying, "Why should the government make decisions about Haj? People go on Haj with their own money. If someone is going on a pilgrimage to Amarnath or Kedarnath, why should the government interfere or stop them? The government has no right to intervene in religious matters."