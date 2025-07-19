India Must Record Past Earthquakes To Prepare For Future: IIT Kanpur Geologist

Dehradun: While earthquake prediction remains a major challenge for seismologists, emphasis is now being laid on the proper documentation of earthquake history. With this, it will be possible to precisely map the seismic centres, and preparations can be undertaken in such places.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Prof. Javed Malik of the Department of Earth Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur disclosed that while a lot of the record of earthquakes got destroyed in India because of multiple invasions over the centuries, there are still important mentions in books like Akbarnama, Babarnama, and some Sanskrit books.
He said that the historical record tells about the intensity of the earthquakes a place has witnessed in the past and the area impacted by them. A case in point is the Kutch earthquake of 2001, which had its impact on Ahmedabad.
Prof. Malik said that prior earthquakes are being studied with the help of the latest technology in countries like the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, etc.
“By studying the remains of old earthquakes, it is known when the earthquake occurred and what its magnitude was. Collecting such information is called active fault mapping,” he explained.
He said that the remnants of the previous earthquakes are still present on the surface of the ground. This is called ‘Active Fault Topography.’
Talking about the Himalayan region, the remains of the earthquakes that occurred in the past are visible in the form of thrust faults, which lead to the inference of a large number of earthquakes having taken place in the past that led to the formation of this mountain range.
“The remains present on the surface of the ground are seen and marked with satellite data. Then a pit is dug at that, and the evidence present is studied,” the expert explained.
Studies carried out by institutions like IIT (Kanpur), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun, and also those in Nepal provide information about earthquakes dating back to the 12th century. Efforts are being made to study the ones that occurred before that.
Experts point out that the advantage of having a historical record of the previous earthquakes is that the visible remains can be confirmed and the intensity can be gauged in terms of the damage these earthquakes would have caused in the area.
Prof. Malik disclosed that IIT (Kanpur) and the Wadia Institute have worked on the historical documents pertaining to the earthquakes in Uttarakhand.
“Remains of the earthquake that occurred in 1505 have been found from Ramnagar to Laldhang in Uttarakhand. Apart from this, an earthquake of 1480 has been mapped, although there is also a belief that this earthquake occurred in 1344. Apart from this, remains of the earthquakes that occurred in 1505 and 1803 have been found in the Kumaon region,” he underlined.
It was pointed out that the friction between the Indian and Eurasian plates is continuing, with the former continuously moving towards the latter. This is leading to the accumulation of energy that can be released in the form of an earthquake.
Geologists have been pointing towards the possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayas at an interval of 500 to 600 years, which is the ongoing period.
Prof. Malik disclosed that IIT (Kanpur) has done a study under the Ministry of Earth Sciences on the active fault line, and its atlas is going to be published soon. This will help ensure that no infrastructure is built on that fault line in the future.
He further explained that the Himalayan frontal fault in Uttarakhand is also called the Himalayan frontal thrust, and developing any infrastructure on this thrust can be harmful. This thrust was identified by a Japanese scientist, Prof. Nakata.
“Apart from this, an active Doon fault has also been identified, although not much study has been done on it yet. It is very important to study it,” Prof. Malik said.
Listing the major earthquakes in the past, he said that 2024 saw nine earthquakes across the globe that were more than nine on the Richter scale, and the figure for 2025 till now has been seven.
