India Must Record Past Earthquakes To Prepare For Future: IIT Kanpur Geologist

Dehradun: While earthquake prediction remains a major challenge for seismologists, emphasis is now being laid on the proper documentation of earthquake history. With this, it will be possible to precisely map the seismic centres, and preparations can be undertaken in such places.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Prof. Javed Malik of the Department of Earth Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur disclosed that while a lot of the record of earthquakes got destroyed in India because of multiple invasions over the centuries, there are still important mentions in books like Akbarnama, Babarnama, and some Sanskrit books.

He said that the historical record tells about the intensity of the earthquakes a place has witnessed in the past and the area impacted by them. A case in point is the Kutch earthquake of 2001, which had its impact on Ahmedabad.

Prof. Malik said that prior earthquakes are being studied with the help of the latest technology in countries like the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, etc.

“By studying the remains of old earthquakes, it is known when the earthquake occurred and what its magnitude was. Collecting such information is called active fault mapping,” he explained.

He said that the remnants of the previous earthquakes are still present on the surface of the ground. This is called ‘Active Fault Topography.’

Talking about the Himalayan region, the remains of the earthquakes that occurred in the past are visible in the form of thrust faults, which lead to the inference of a large number of earthquakes having taken place in the past that led to the formation of this mountain range.

“The remains present on the surface of the ground are seen and marked with satellite data. Then a pit is dug at that, and the evidence present is studied,” the expert explained.

Studies carried out by institutions like IIT (Kanpur), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun, and also those in Nepal provide information about earthquakes dating back to the 12th century. Efforts are being made to study the ones that occurred before that.