'If US Is Imposing 50% Tariff, India Should Slap A 100% Duty': Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India should respond to United States' additional tariffs by imposing higher tariffs on American imports. He said that India should double the tariffs on US imports to 100 per cent since America has imposed a 50 per cent tariff.

"Why has the Centre bowed down to America's pressure? Other countries did not bow down but imposed higher tariffs. We too should do the same. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs then we should double the tariffs to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. We are a nation of 140 crore people. No country can offend India," Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi.

Slamming PM Modi over the Centre's decision to waive off 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, Kejriwal apprehended that this could be detrimental for the local farmers, particularly those of Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha and Gujarat. The AAP supremo said instead of waiving off the duty completely, the Centre should have hiked the 11 per cent duty to 50 per cent.

Kejriwal said AAP will hold a mega public meeting in Gujarat's Chotila over the issue on September 7. "I urge all political parties and farmers' organisations to raise this issue, he added.

"India used to impose 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from America, meaning American cotton was costlier than homegrown cotton. With the Modi government deciding to waive off this duty from August 19 till September 30 textile industries will get cheaper cotton. By the time our cotton come into the market for sale in October, there would be very few takers. Farmers of Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha and Gujarat will be highly impacted," he said.

In a move to support textile exporters facing 50 per cent tariffs in the US, the Centre on Thursday extended duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31. Earlier, on August 18, the Ministry of Finance had allowed duty exemption on cotton imports from August 19 till September 30.

Kejriwal said last year the support price of cotton was Rs 7700 per quintal but the farmers were forced to sell their produce at Rs 7000 and even Rs 6000 per quintal, resulting which, they were unable to recover their cost, resorting to end their lives due to financial crisis. A total of 727 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra alone, he claimed.