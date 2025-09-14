India Moving Forward On Development Path By Proving Everyone's Predictions Wrong: Bhagwat
By PTI
Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
Indore: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India is moving forward on the path of development by proving everyone's predictions wrong as it is driven by faith in the traditional philosophy of knowledge, action, and devotion.
Bhagwat's comments came at a time when the Indian economy recorded a better-than-expected growth rate of 7.80 per cent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, the highest in the last five quarters before the imposition of tariffs by the US.
Addressing a gathering after releasing Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar' in Indore, Bhagwat said there was no global strife when India was the world leader for 3,000 years. He further stated that personal interests were responsible for conflicts in the world, which created all the problems.
Bhagwat said the forefathers of the Indian people had shown several paths through different sects and traditions, teaching how to maintain the balanced stream of knowledge, action, and devotion in life.
"Due to its belief in the traditional philosophy of the balanced trinity of knowledge, action, and devotion, Bharat is continuously moving ahead on the path of development by proving everyone’s predictions wrong," he said.
Referring to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Bhagwat suggested that India proved him wrong by remaining united after British rule ended. "Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen.
"Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again," he added. While the world runs on faith and belief, Bharat is the land of faith with men of action and logic, he said.
Stressing that India worships nature through reverence for cows, rivers, and trees, Bhagwat said this relationship with nature is based on living and conscious experience.
"The present world is craving for such a relationship with nature. For the past 300-350 years, countries have been told that everyone is separate and only the strong will survive. They have been told that it does not matter if they trample on someone's stomach or slit someone's throat to become powerful," he said.
Earlier, only tailors used to cut the neck and pockets (of clothes). Now the whole world is doing it. They know that this is causing trouble, but they cannot stop because they lack faith and devotion, he added. The RSS chief further stated that the faith that exists in Bharat is based on direct perception (knowledge) and evidence.
"We are all actors in the drama of life and have to play our parts, and our true self emerges when the drama ends," Bhagwat added. He said Indian culture spreads the message of unity by rising above the distinction of "mine and yours. “Mutual intimacy and belongingness are essential for all human beings."
The RSS chief also said that both the paths of knowledge and action are necessary for humans, but "inactive knowledgeable people" are of no use. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, members of his cabinet, and people from various sections of society attended the book release event.
Patel's book is inspired by his two circumambulation journeys of the Narmada River. "The circumambulation of the Narmada is a matter of faith. We are the country of faith. We have Karmaveers as well as 'tarkveers' (proponents of logic). The world runs on faith and belief," Bhagwat added.
