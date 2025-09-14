ETV Bharat / bharat

India Moving Forward On Development Path By Proving Everyone's Predictions Wrong: Bhagwat

Indore: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India is moving forward on the path of development by proving everyone's predictions wrong as it is driven by faith in the traditional philosophy of knowledge, action, and devotion.

Bhagwat's comments came at a time when the Indian economy recorded a better-than-expected growth rate of 7.80 per cent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, the highest in the last five quarters before the imposition of tariffs by the US.

Addressing a gathering after releasing Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar' in Indore, Bhagwat said there was no global strife when India was the world leader for 3,000 years. He further stated that personal interests were responsible for conflicts in the world, which created all the problems.

Bhagwat said the forefathers of the Indian people had shown several paths through different sects and traditions, teaching how to maintain the balanced stream of knowledge, action, and devotion in life.

"Due to its belief in the traditional philosophy of the balanced trinity of knowledge, action, and devotion, Bharat is continuously moving ahead on the path of development by proving everyone’s predictions wrong," he said.

Referring to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Bhagwat suggested that India proved him wrong by remaining united after British rule ended. "Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen.

"Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again," he added. While the world runs on faith and belief, Bharat is the land of faith with men of action and logic, he said.