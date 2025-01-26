ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Military Prowess On Full Display At R-Day Parade

New Delhi: India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and various indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

First, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital. It displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India). The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Subianto, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at Kartavya Path in a "traditional buggy".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators on both sides of Kartavya Path. The first Army contingent leading the mounted column was 61 Cavalry, led by Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar.

Raised in 1953, 61 Cavalry is the only serving active horsed cavalry regiment in the world. It was followed by nine mechanised columns and nine marching contingents.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, the NAG missile systems, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, the Agnibaan multi-barrel rocket launcher, the Akash weapon system, the integrated battlefield surveillance system and all-terrain vehicle (Chetak) were among the key displays by the mechanised columns.

Light specialist vehicle Bajrang, vehicle-mounted infantry mortar system Airawat, quick reaction force vehicles Nandighosh and Tripurantak and the short-span bridging system were also on display.

The Army's marching contingents included the Brigade of the Guards, the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles, the Mahar Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment and the Corps of Signals.

The Indian Navy's contingent consisted of 144 personnel led by Lieutenant Commander Sahil Ahluwalia as the contingent commander and Lt Commander Indresh Choudhary, Lt Commander Kajal Anil Bharani and Lt Devender as platoon commanders.

It was followed by the Naval tableau, depicting a strong "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) Navy capable of protecting India's maritime interests.