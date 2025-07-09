India May Rethink Markets If US Tariffs Rise Sharply, Say Industry Bodies

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports starting August 1. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he said the decision is part of a wider push to bring key manufacturing back to the US. He also hinted at major action on pharmaceuticals, saying companies would get around a year to shift production to American soil before facing steep tariffs, potentially as high as 200 per cent.

In addition, Trump announced that a 10 per cent general tariff on a wide range of imports will take effect from August 1, with no more deadline extensions. Letters have already been sent to several countries—including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and others—informing them of upcoming duties ranging from 25 to 40 per cent. He also stated that BRICS nations will face an extra 10 per cent tariff, warning of more steps if any country retaliates.

Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Pankaj Chadha, told ETV Bharat that a lot of uncertainty has been created by Donald Trump's recent statement regarding copper tariffs. Pankaj Chadha said that he mentioned imposing a 50 per cent tariff, so I checked with companies operating in the same domain. However, there is still no official notification to support his claim.

According to him, if such a notification of 50% tariffs on copper and copper products is actually notified, it would have an impact on Indian Engineering Exports.

Since Donald Trump came to power, he has made several such statements—one day or another—but there is rarely any notification or significant implementation to back them up. India and the US are currently in discussions to finalise a detailed bilateral agreement, which will play an important role in shaping the future of India and US trade relations. As of now, these are just speculations created by the US President himself, Chadha concluded

On the statement of a 200 per tariff on Pharma products, Secretary General of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), Secretary General Dara Patel told ETV Bharat that we are already in dialogue with the government authorities and among ourselves. If it is a nominal duty that he plans to impose, we may be able to absorb it or pass it on. But if he is talking about a 200 per cent duty, then we will have to reconsider and explore other markets.

Also Read

50% On Copper Imports, 200% On Pharma, And No Deadline Extension: Trump's New Tariff Warnings

'Losing Dollar Is Like Losing World War': Trump Threatens BRICS Nations, Including India, With 10% Additional Tariff