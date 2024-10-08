ETV Bharat / bharat

Jet-Setting into Future: India to Invest ₹92,000 Crore for Airports Makeover

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s aviation sector, the government has announced plans to invest over ₹92,000 crore to build and revamp airports across the country. The initiative, revealed by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, is part of a broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and meet the growing demand for air travel in India, which is expected to see around 300 million domestic flyers by 2030.

A Strategic Investment in Infrastructure

The planned investment aims to upgrade existing facilities and construct new airports, addressing the pressing need for enhanced infrastructure in the face of rising passenger traffic. With the Indian aviation market set to expand rapidly, the government recognizes that modern and efficient airport facilities are essential to accommodate the anticipated surge in air travel.

Minister Naidu emphasized that this investment will not only improve passenger experiences but also boost local economies by creating jobs and enhancing connectivity. “Our focus is on providing world-class facilities to ensure that air travel becomes more accessible to the common man,” he stated.

Meeting Growing Demand

India’s aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with an increasing number of travelers opting for air travel. The country aims to cater to an estimated 300 million domestic flyers by the end of the decade, up from the current figures that already reflect a robust recovery post-pandemic.