India Marks National Flag Adoption Day on July 22

New Delhi: India marks the Flag Adoption Day on July 22 every year as the National Flag of India was adopted during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on this day in the year 1947, a few days before India’s Independence from the British on 15 August 1947.

This day has a special significance for all Indians as this day in 1947 tricolour was adopted as the National Flag. The tricolour consists of three strips, deep saffron at the top, white in the middle, and dark green at the bottom. The Ashoka Chakra wheel is in the centre and has 24 spokes. It is the symbol of national pride and there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag. It occupies a unique and special place in the emotions and psyche of the people of India.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was earlier launched by the Government of India to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. The campaign was an immense success in the year 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tirnaga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website.

The Department of Post (DoP) took this campaign to the last mile and ensured the availability of the national flag in the remotest corner of the country, as per government information. As per government information, the hoisting/use/display of the Indian National Flag is governed by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended vide Order dated December 30, 2021, and a National Flag made of polyester or machine-made Flag have been allowed. Now, the tricolour will be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting, the government earlier said.